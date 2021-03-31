Last week, while poring over Sunday morning newspapers, I spotted a headline in the Chattanooga Times that read, “Legislators seek to replace history panel members.”
According to the article, some Tennessee state legislators are trying to cancel appointments of 29 people who serve on the governing board for the Tennessee Historical Commission (THC).
If you don’t know, the THC is a state agency with a mission to protect, preserve, interpret, maintain and administer historic places. It reviews projects that could impact historic properties, nominates places to the National Register of Historic Places, awards grants for local preservation projects and more.
A professional staff is responsible for THC daily operations while the board provides oversight. The board is comprised of 24 members equally divided among the three Tennessee grand divisions. They are appointed by the governor and serve without pay. Five additional members serve in an ex-officio capacity.
So, who are these people the legislators want to cancel? A quick peek at the roster reveals historians, educators, business leaders, preservation advocates, law and medical professionals and one pastor. It’s hard to imagine a less dangerous group.
One excuse put forth for dismantling the board relates to its size. It’s been suggested that the current board is too large and should be replaced with a smaller one.
If the current board is unwieldy due to its size, it could be reduced over time through attrition. But the board’s size has not been publicly mentioned until shortly after March 8.
So, what dastardly deed unfolded on March 8? That’s the day the THC approved a request from the State Capitol Commission (SCC) to relocate the busts of Admiral David Farragut, Admiral Albert Gleaves, and General Nathan Bedford Forrest from the second floor of the Tennessee House and Senate chambers to the Tennessee State Museum.
Henceforth, I shall refer to it as “Bustgate.”
The SCC made the request to THC as part SCC’s responsibilities for developing and implementing plans for the capitol and grounds. The THC considered the SCC request as mandated by the Tennessee Legislature.
Here’s a little background on what led up to “Bustgate.” In 1944, the THC announced plans to create a gallery on the second floor of the state capitol to honor naval heroes.
The Farragut bust was commissioned to be part of the gallery and was installed around 1946. The Gleaves bust was moved to the capitol from another location about the same time. The naval gallery never materialized but the admirals’ busts remained.
The Forrest bust was added in 1978 after a Tennessee Senate Joint Resolution approved it.
The addition of the Forrest bust quickly became controversial. Those who advocated for adding the Forrest bust argued that his record as a military tactician warranted the honor.
But others were troubled by Forrest’s history that included amassing his wealth from the slave trade, the horrific massacre of Union forces at Fort Pillow and his involvement with the KKK.
It’s not unusual for state governments to honor military leaders. But if military prowess was the primary motivation for adding the Forrest bust, then I have to ask why Dragging Canoe, Oconastota, and Attakullakulla are not there as well.
Removing monuments has become a hot-button issue. That could explain why, in 2013, Tennessee passed the Heritage Protection Act (HPA) to prevent Tennessee municipalities from removing monuments.
The process laid out by the HPA mandates approval from the THC before removal can take place. To my knowledge, the THC did not request to be included in the process. It was handed to them.
The HPA was amended in 2016 and 2018, with each amendment designed to make it harder and harder to remove monuments. Sen. Mike Bell referred to this process in the Times article when he asked if every decision made under the HPA process that displeases legislators should result in dismantling the group that made the decision. That’s a good question.
I am disturbed over some state legislators’ heavy-handed approach toward the THC. After all, the agency has done great things for our area. Without THC, it’s doubtful the Etowah Depot would still be standing. Without THC, the Burra Burra Copper Mine would never have been preserved and made into the Ducktown Basin Museum.
Hundreds of Tennessee historic sites are listed on the National Register of Historic Places thanks to THC. And it’s hard to overstate the value our communities gain from the preservation planners who work out of Tennessee development district offices. Their salaries are supported by THC.
Of course, the sub-text to “Bustgate” relates to the long running tension between Tennessee legislators and governors. The current legislators are miffed that they are excluded from the THC board selection process.
But it’s worth remembering that the Tennessee Legislature made the decision to install the Forrest bust in the first place, then ducked the controversy by passing the buck to the THC in 2013.
I’m sorry some of our legislators and Gov. Bill Lee are mad at each other. I am especially sorry some legislators are mad at the THC for doing the job they told them to do. I hope they don’t dismantle THC’s governing board or go after the agency in other ways.
Major changes like that require considerable thought. Mad is not a good reason.
As a grandmother, I suggest a timeout with cookies and milk.
Linda Caldwell is the former executive director of the Tennessee Overhill Heritage Association. She has served on numerous regional, state, and national boards for organizations that focus on history, preservation, community arts, and rural economic development. She can be reached at lindacaldwell1942@gmail.com
