This past week has been one of those purgatorial processes everyone I know has endured when trying to contact service providers that don’t want to be contacted.
You folks have to be familiar with the routine of an incorrect bill, an incomplete order or a job only partially finished. Sometimes it is our fault but, quite frequently, the blame lies with the company that handles, or doesn’t handle, the task well.
We began with an oversized bill from our cable/internet provider after we had moved in early August. Two straight bills were charged to our old house that we didn’t occupy any longer.
I discovered that our store in Athens actually closed in October of 2020.
A young lady working at our new area store in Hixson held my inattention for 45 minutes while she “transferred” the account to our new place. The assurance that all was well gave me some pause, but I wanted to believe her so much, I bought into her spiel.
I should have known there would be problems when she called me “sweetheart” every five minutes.
After writing to the company twice and still seeing the increasing bills and the threat to cut off our service, and making numerous calls to Hixson, a manager there finally was able to erase the old account.
The remaining installation charge was still attached to the bill and should not have been because we were in the proper time frame for our installation. That took another month to resolve.
Still waiting to be corrected is the matter of burying our outside cable. Two dudes from Georgia showed up and left out about 25 feet that wasn’t buried.
Trying to reach the numbers they gave me was like trying to get President Biden on the line, so I finally buried it myself.
Then two days later I was notified on my iPhone that our “cloud” payment was not accurate and we were being returned from our 200GB account to the free 5GB. Sure enough, it showed up in a message that “your storage is full.”
I do not know what a GB (gigabyte) is storage-wise but granddaughter, Emma, assures me it is plenty for our needs.
After three tries, I actually got a live person at the customer service area. Unfortunately, he was in sales and had to transfer me to billing.
The young lady in billing was in Athens and I have never had a representative in Athens! She pleasantly transferred me to the young man in iCloud storage and, after 25 minutes, I felt I was finally getting somewhere.
That fellow set me up with the previously disappearing 200GB account and we were back in business. It only took a total of 45 minutes, so I considered myself lucky. I then checked my settings on the phone as I was told to do and, you guessed it, we have now returned to the 200GB mode.
Then, Judi and I took a Saturday trek to a big box store here in town to pick up some garden supplies and a new BBQ grill. Our two older grills had expired over time and had to be discarded.
Simple thing to do, right? Wrong!
After finding the grill we wanted, we ran through three employees to find out there might be an extra one in the back but, if not, we still couldn’t buy the floor model. To assemble said grill from a box might take two weeks to have it together and delivered. Rome was actually built a bit quicker.
The whole process took almost one hour to get an answer and all I could think of was the classic Jack Nicholson diner scene in “Five Easy Pieces” where he wanted some wheat toast. Judi and I, just like Jack, left quite disgusted, without our “toast” and uttered the classic line from “The Raven,” — “Nevermore.”
Upon arriving home, I called another big box store elsewhere and found out the same grill, already assembled, was $60 cheaper. Unfortunately, they only had one in a box, so same song, second verse.
There are certainly many more pressing issues in the world than our little dilemmas. None of our problems come remotely close to: global warming, social media disasters, political controversies or world military struggles.
But, aren’t we always more consumed with what puts pressure on us and not so worried about things outside our immediate circle?
I think we care about others’ plights, we just don’t know how to deal with them from afar.
I hope this next week goes a tad more smoothly. Perhaps a good walk will settle both of us down. Maybe a drive in the mountains to enjoy one last nip of color will “cool our jets,” as the kids say.
Or, maybe I will just ignore any phone messages about arising problems. I double dog dare anybody to contact me with an issue that needs fixing.
I have decided to be like so many other folks I see and become an “ignorance is bliss” kind of guy.
As an old song says, “I only hope I can convince myself.”
Until next time:
“There is nothing worse than having your personal problems become somebody else’s entertainment.” — Maureen O’Hara, actress
“My worst personal problem is that my computer doesn’t understand me.” — Ashleigh Brilliant, author and cartoonist
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
