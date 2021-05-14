Sometimes the best ideas for a column come from someone other than the columnist.
We who try to write on a regular basis, if we are honest with others, do get writers’ block. I suppose my friends in the clergy feel the same way sometimes, though they certainly have much more material from which to choose.
A friend of mine, Nathan Crisp, called recently and said, “Doc, I have an idea for a column for you.” And, indeed, he did. It involved some family memories for him and it clearly brings to my mind some nostalgic thoughts and sentiments.
I don’t apologize for being a “nostalgist,” one who thrives on past events and feelings. I’m sure there are plenty of times you folks can relate to this.
I think of the warm aromas of the kitchen when I was a mere tyke and the chocolate chip cookies (made from scratch) were coming out of the oven. Of course, there are hundreds more but, as a chocaholic, that is one my most vivid ones.
But, I digress. The story Nathan had concerned the selling of his dad’s hardware store after 17 years of being the community center of Riceville. Jim Crisp had been laid off at John Deere and, after a couple of years of construction work, had the chance to buy Riceville Supply, a full service hardware store, from Mrs. Mag Roberts.
Jim and his wife, Dorinda, had some reservations about the venture, but after going through the necessary financing and developing a business plan, they took over the store in June 2004.
Dorinda’s father, G.C. Parks, worked there in the 1950s and early 1960s when she was a baby, when it was a grocery store owned by Reece McCamish.
A number of things were new to Jim as he began the tasks associated with operating the hardware business. He had to learn a lot about plumbing and electrical supplies and, even though the Crisps owned a large farm, he still had to figure out the intricacies of managing the inventory of feed products.
The building was constructed in 1914 and, though the store has undergone some renovation, the old brick walls have listened to a ton of stories from the hundreds of patrons that have used it as a gathering place.
Jim told me while it has been a “business,” it really has become a “great community of new and close of friendships.” Even though a number of good friends have passed away, he said his family will always hold those memories in their hearts.
The fact that his family has supported him over the years as well as worked at the store makes the memories even more special. His sons — Clint, Travis and Nathan — have helped in various ways with onsite activities from feed lot supervising to general management. Their wives — Sara, Jill and Holly — have also been a welcome part of the endeavor.
Perhaps one of the most rewarding aspects of any business like this is seeing the grandchildren enjoy time at the store creating their own memories. Clint and Sara’s children, Baylee and Peyton, Travis and Jill’s Tillie, Wren, and Ruthie, and Nathan and Holly’s Ellie and Carver have many stories they can relate now and at future family gatherings.
Jim said laughter has flowed along with some hot coffee on many occasions. He recalls a regular group of older men sitting in the store one summer day when a pretty young woman walked in wearing a bikini and a towel wrapped around her — not the usual hardware shopping apparel by any means.
Remaining quiet, the men watched as she made her purchase, returned to her car, dropped the towel and drove off. One of the older men returned early the next morning just to see if she was going to come back by.
Sadly for the “chair crew,” she did not and Jim could only shake his head and have a good laugh.
The Crisps have also had to referee political disputes and even an actual fight or two. Fortunately, everyone remained friends and stayed connected through the years.
Jim and Dorinda have helped a lot of local residents through some difficult times. Buying on credit won’t happen at a “big box” store as it has with the Crisps.
Sitting around in chairs and chatting away a couple of hours won’t either. Having a free cup of coffee or a sample of hoop cheese isn’t a part of the megastore culture.
Finding unusual items at Jim’s is a part of the nostalgia of his business. For instance, when I went by to talk with him, I noticed two small gasoline cans on a shelf. They were the newer models (because of safety), but they were the two gallon size.
I had looked at all the big “we have everything you need” stores and could only find five gallon ones. I needed the smaller size, so I bought them both. Need I say more?
Jim said on his last day, April 30, the whole family came by the store to share stories, memories and tears. While it was a bittersweet time, everyone knew this decision was a good one for everyone.
Jim and Dorinda are ready for the next phase of their lives. There will be days when Jim, like all of us who retire, will wonder what to do with some of those extra moments.
Sometimes there will be a nagging feeling that maybe he shouldn’t have stepped away when he did. There will be occasional thoughts that he has let the community down a bit as friends want to just “sit a spell” in the old store. We retirees have been through this and turned out OK.
I can tell Jim and Dorinda that they will be just fine. They, and especially Jim, will still get to swap stories with friends and revisit the great memories.
They can hopefully have more time for a vacation, sleeping late and realizing that the pressure of running your own business has been eased.
On behalf of many of us nostalgists, I welcome Jim to the official retirement years. He will come to know that he has provided a wonderful service to his community and made a lot of folks mighty glad they were a significant part of continuing a special legacy.
And, folks, that’s what the real meaning of life is all about.
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.