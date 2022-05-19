Public schools are under the microscope these days, although it might be more accurate to say they are in the crosshairs of a submarine’s periscope.
Some Christian parents are understandably concerned that their children’s values won’t thrive in a secular system. Many question the age-appropriateness of parts of the curriculum. Others believe critical race theory will leave their sons and daughters paralyzed with guilt.
I have been out of the classroom for 17 years now, so I am not in a position to evaluate those concerns. If I had children of my own, my greatest concern would be standardized testing — a statistically invalid initiative that erodes emphasis on skills not easily measured, such as critical thinking and creativity.
I taught at Athens Junior High from 1989 until 2005. When I was at my best, those were the most fulfilling years of my life, and I still feel a fierce loyalty to my former students and fellow teachers. I understand that public schools may not be the best fit for all kids, but they have played, and will always play, a significant role in our democracy. Public education deserves the respect and support of all Americans, even of those who choose not to send their children there.
When I was in my early thirties, I finally felt called upon to end 15 years as a professional student and become a “productive member of society.” That was a decision made with great reluctance, accompanied by the sinking feeling that I was throwing it all away without knowing what “it” was. My youth, I suppose. I began post-graduate work at the University of Tennessee, seeking certification to teach grades 7-12. By January of 1989, only my student-teaching requirement remained.
I was assigned to Rule High School, where I had done all my observations and was familiar with the students. The school perched atop a small rise just across the interstate from the Fort Sanders neighborhood where I had lived those 15 years of my occasionally misspent youth. Rule was nestled in the midst of public housing, where crack cocaine’s footprint was expanding as quickly as West Knoxville was merging into Farragut. The school’s student population was equally divided between blacks and whites, but almost all were poor — a mixture seemingly conducive to mutual acceptance. Guns and Roses was the most popular band and Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” (“Leave tonight or live and die this way”) a sort of anthem. The boys’ basketball team was dominated by a talented group of sophomores who had achieved a state ranking. The team would have been a favorite to win a state championship in two years, when they were seniors, but that dream was not deferred. It exploded. In two years, Rule High School would no longer exist.
I didn’t own a car at the time, so I walked to school whenever the weather permitted. Sometimes I walked up the hill to the school with students of mine (even though I was only their student-teacher, I already thought of them as mine). I did my planning in an empty classroom on the second floor. Seeking inspiration, I would watch the golden rays of sunrise spread dispassionately upon the university community, the rushing stream of the interstate, and the projects.
My two sophomore classes were a challenge, not with discipline, but with chronic absenteeism and a pervading weariness. The sole instance of anarchy I recall was when two boys who weren’t fighters erupted into a brawl in the middle of one of my classes. Fists flew but none landed. Scottie Carter, a bulky good-natured football player some two years older than his classmates, slung one of the two combatants over his broad shoulders while gesturing for the other to follow him.
“I’ll take ‘em to the office for ya,” Scottie told me as they exited the classroom to some applause.
Mr. Stokes, an extraordinarily energetic man, was the vice-principal in charge of discipline. He didn’t see many students in his office as he was rarely there. Instead he patrolled the hallways and the bathrooms, walked up and down the aisles of every classroom, and even circled the city block surrounding the campus. If you were contemplating any sort of dissent, you knew that, if Mr. Stokes wasn’t watching you now, he would be soon. He wasn’t so much strict as sudden. It worked.
My junior-level college prep class was the one that broke my heart. Teachers aren’t supposed to have favorites, but George Williams was my favorite in that class. He was the class clown who always knew when to stop and get serious. He wasn’t an athlete and projected no machismo or street-smarts, yet no one bullied or tested him. George was just too likable for that.
For our class field trip, we went to the airport where, believe it or not, we saw Alex Haley in the ticket line. George rushed up to him, the other kids followed, and Mr. Haley spoke with them until he had to catch his plane. I was on top of the world as we rode the van back to the school.
Back in the classroom, we all talked excitedly about the trip and of Mr. Haley’s graciousness. Then George asked me a question I would never have anticipated.
“None of us will ever go to college, will we?”
I felt like I’d been punched in the gut. Of course he was wrong. And, of course, after a stunned silence, I said all the right things. But did it matter? How could I erase a perception shaped over a young lifetime?
I probably couldn’t, but Ms. Patricia Groves, my supervising teacher, could. When Rule High School was closed two years later, a victim of the consolidation of the city and county systems, Ms. Groves had been there for 23 years, challenging perceptions like George’s. She moved on to Fulton High School, following her last group of Rule students until they graduated.
As I was writing this, I googled Ms. Groves and discovered she had passed away in 2010. Throughout her career, she had accumulated honor after honor on the city, county, and state levels. Ms. Groves could have found a position anywhere she chose, yet she stayed at Rule High School, a struggling and finally dying inner-city school. For 23 years.
A few years ago, I drove back to the campus. The old school’s grounds were covered with weeds and its venerable bricks were worn, its hallways silent. Yet, in 1989, I believe Rule was the best place George Williams and Scottie Carter could have been. I think Ms. Groves and Mr. Stokes might say it was where they were meant to be. l, for what it’s worth, will always be loyal to that old school and to Athens Junior High and my students there.
Public schools aren’t the best place for everyone’s child. Public schools must submit to the nonsense of standardized testing, and they cannot turn anyone away. Public school teachers must, as best they can, parent those children whose biological parents are absent or overwhelmed. So please, whether you send your child there or not, support and respect them as you are able. Historically, public schools have been a cornerstone of our democracy, and they always will be.
Stephen W. Dick is an Athens resident and was a teacher at Athens City Middle School (then Athens Junior High School) from 1989 until 2005.
