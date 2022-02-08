To the editor,
What a week: McMinn County in the national and international news because the county school board banned a book at a called meeting on Jan. 10. And it wasn’t just any book, but a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel/memoir about the Holocaust. Unfortunately, the news story broke the day before Holocaust Remembrance Day. Didn’t look good.
The book is "Maus," the author Art Spiegelman. I’ve had copies of "Maus" I & II for years, used them when I taught my grad and undergrad classes in YA and children’s lit. So I read the board meeting transcript several times with care. I’ve been following the trends in posts to Facebook and Twitter; then having read the DPA article that language was the "dealbreaker" with Maus, I sense three strands of response in play.
First is the concept of language taboo; second is the concept of the purity of children; third is the cultural dissonance of reader/non-reader, of educated/non-educated (by that I mean someone can earn a diploma, a degree and still not have been educated to think critically, analytically). That is the thought world of the school board and by extension some of our citizens. But not all.
Secondly, there is the professional world of the schools: Our teachers, administrators, but also the hierarchy of state authority in which they fit. That institutional realm intersects with the greater thought world of education: Social, philosophical, historical, and yes, political.
Thirdly, we have the complications of our historical moment: Existential threats whether real, perceived, or imagined. On the side of the real: A pandemic, climate change (and climate-driven migration), a population shift from a white majority to a more diverse people. Perceived: The anxiety of a former majority being displaced from its total grip on the structures of power (Hint: Why are men so threatened by women?)
But what is most at play, in my opinion, is what Raymond Williams called the "structure of feeling," what lurks within and outside official discourse, like what occurs at a board meeting, is communicated in policies, directives, standards — something not coherently organized yet being expressed.
I think people are afraid. They are defending something that they think is certain, but are deeply afraid it is uncertain. But is that not the human condition?
Because very few of us really understand how our lives are mediated by electronic devices, how consciousness is shaped by social media and devices, the book — the oldest, most concrete medium — becomes a source of anxiety. Hence the fear of words, of taboo words, their occult power. We have the fear of images in books: The nude mother in the bath whom no one at that meeting or even later acknowledges. She is just a naked woman, therefore frightening; she is stripped of her identity as a person who commits the ultimate act, a creature destroyed by fascism.
This board did not do due diligence: First, it did not follow it’s own administrative procedures for dealing with book challenges; the book is integral to a curriculum designed by our state Department of Education, that is reasonable, purposive, and aligned to standards, so the board undermined the entire curricular structure that organizes instruction. Boards don’t vote on curriculum; that is an administrative matter.
The administration failed when it did not prepare Book Rationales for required texts. Writing a Book Rationale is the first task I assigned my YA student; it always includes an alternative text in case of a challenge.
Thirdly, the board undermined process in another way: Book selection by professional librarians and teachers and educators is made holistically; there are criteria. Not one person on the board had read the book in its entirety; not one person on the board put the language or imagery within the context of the book. Not one person on the board did justice to the book.
There is terror at the heart of this book. Artie grows up, emotionally distanced from his mother and father, two deeply wounded people. His mother's suicide is devastating. He gradually, as an adult, comes to meet his father where he is, to learn the why of his own life, his father's life, his mother's death. When Artie learns his father destroyed her papers; he is enraged. He curses. It’s like losing his mother again, when he had hope. But we learn as Artie learns of the wound, what happened to Vladek and Anja's child, little Richieu: they have left Richieu with Aunt Tosha in the Ghetto where they hope for the time being he is safe. Aunt Tosha is caring for Richieu and her own children. There is a round-up in the Ghetto, the trucks are there: Destination, the death camps. Aunt Tosha poisons her own children, Richieu, and herself rather than be taken to the camps, what waits there.
That is the terror, the crime at the heart of this book. It results decades later in the image of Artie’s mother in the bath, the water now dark with her blood. We see the back of her head, her breasts in the bloody water. We don’t see sex or nudity: We see brokenness.
Yet on this journey, Artie has survived, has done more than survive: He has rescued his family’s story from the oblivion of the ashes. He shows the reader that by the power of his art, that story is in their hands. The reader can open and close that book at will. The reader is now in control: How powerful is that? The book tells us we are not alone; we are together on this journey; we share something. Perhaps we share empathy or the desire to ensure never again or just the humility to understand that in our inhumanity, we have the power to discover the care that unites us. Remember the Parable of the Good Samaritan? We are not told what the Samaritan thinks. We are told the deed. The good deed: So just do it. Let the children read.
Dr. Patricia Waters
Athens
