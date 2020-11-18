Everyone who knows me well knows that I am probably the biggest fan of the TV show “Murder She Wrote.”
It was centered around one J.B. Fletcher, a pen name for Jessica Fletcher of Cabot Cove, Maine. A retired teacher, Jessica wrote a book which her nephew submitted to a publisher and, as they say, the rest is history.
The series was highly successful, running for 12 seasons followed by four made-for-TV movies.
I watched one of these movies one evening recently and, looking back, it seemingly set off a series of events that deeply affected me. The movie, called “Murder She Wrote: A Story to Die For,” involved Jessica Fletcher and a dear friend of many years named Warren Pierce (played to perfection by actor Richard Crenna).
Jessica and Warren were attending a writers’ conference where various authors brought their work. One such author was a Russian who was a former KGB operative and, to summarize, after reading the Russian’s book Warren realized that this man had murdered his son. Warren ended up killing the man and it was Jessica Fletcher who figured it all out and turned her dear friend in to the police.
In all of the years of the TV series and the four movies, Jessica Fletcher had never been moved to tears. But at the end of this movie she was explaining what had happened to her dear friend.
She said that he had lost his moral compass and went on to say, “I still believe that we have the potential to be nobler than we know and better than we think. That the darkness I’ve seen is only a shadow on the potential of the human heart. Warren, made hard by the world around him until he finally made a tragic mistake, walked away from his own moral compass. So I urge you to keep your hearts’ compass on the true North of your dreams. Be free to be romantics, to reject cynicism, to believe that good will prevail, and that those who do wrong will be punished. Because, when the hour of the wolf comes, as it comes to all of us sooner or later, those are the things that sustain us.”
Swallowing the clearly visible lump in her throat, she then said with a quivery voice, “Thank you and good night.”
A couple of days before watching the movie I heard of one of my own precious friends who had been hospitalized with COVID. He stayed at the hospital a few days and came home, which was great news to me. But within just a few days my friend was back in the hospital and had required the use of a ventilator.
All of this was right around the time of the election. A devout Trump supporter, I was so disappointed that he had lost and, like 70 million other Americans, refused to accept that the election had been a fair one. There had to have been cheating.
Then I got news that the situation looked dire for my friend. I couldn’t sleep that night and spent most of it praying for healing for him. My prayer vigil continued for most of the next morning and finally I took a break and got on Facebook.
There were many comments about the election and many were against Trump. I responded to some and, before I knew it, I wasn’t praying anymore. I was angry to the point that my heart was filled with the very hatred that I had railed against. Like Warren Pierce, I had lost my moral compass.
But there is good news and that is I found my moral compass again. I needed a reminder of just how little elections and politics matter in the end. Death, referred metaphorically by Jessica Fletcher as “the hour of the wolf,” is coming to us all and the only thing that will matter at that time will be whether or not we are ready.
Jessica Fletcher got it right when she advised us all to keep our heart’s compass on the true North of our dreams. Believe in the good things and that good will prevail and that those who do wrong will be punished. It is not up to us to repay evil with evil, for according to scripture God said “Vengeance is mine; I will repay.”
I’m thankful that I found my moral compass and that a TV show over 35 years old helped me find it! They just don’t make TV shows like they used to.
Haroldean Thompson is an Etowah resident and can be reached at haroldeanthompson@live.com
