One of my close relatives just got engaged! We wondered if he was becoming a confirmed bachelor, but like a cicada after a 17-year hibernation, his heart came alive and love bloomed when he met his fiancée.
Not so long ago, these two probably wouldn’t have been encouraged to get married: They grew up in different religions; they are from different ethnic groups; their parents don’t speak the same language and (gasp) she has a full-time job that I assume she will continue with, even after the marriage. Luckily, ideas about marriage, and what is acceptable, have changed considerably. They don’t need our approval, although they have it. They chose each other and that is enough.
Today, marriage is considered by most people as a basic human right. Anyone should have the right to decide if they will marry and who they will marry.
Unless the bride and groom are too young, or in some cases too old, or if there appears to be coercion or abuse, adults can marry pretty much anyone they want. Some people still go and “ask” the parents for permission as a courtesy, but I suspect that even without the parents’ approval, most would go ahead with the proposal and engagement anyway.
I know when I got married, I didn’t ask anyone for their opinion or permission. We just went down to the courthouse, filled in the paperwork and invited everyone to come to the ceremony. If someone had made an attempt to stop the wedding, I would have told them to go jump in a lake because it was nobody’s business but mine. As long as we both signed on the dotted line, the government was not involved. My marriage in North Carolina is accepted as legal anywhere in the United States and most of the world. It is about love, but it is also a financial, business and social contract. It provides stability and a long-term commitment that can only be dissolved by death or divorce. Marriage is also a dream that many people aspire to, to find someone to love and share their life with. Marriage is a big deal and everyone should have the right to marry.
It’s been about a decade now that same-sex marriages have been legal in the U.S. Suddenly, like the cicada from hell, the issue has resurfaced and some people are trying once again to make it illegal. If, as Justice Clarence Thomas has suggested, the Supreme Court were to overturn the decision in Obergefell that legalized same-sex marriages, there are 25 states, including Tennessee, that have existing laws on the books banning same-sex marriages. One small step (backward) for man, one giant leap (backward) for humankind!
Congress just passed the Respect for Marriage Act, that would make a marriage performed in one state legally valid in all states. The Senate is due to vote on it soon. If this law passes, it would provide some legal protection for same-sex spouses no matter what the Supreme Court does.
I wonder if there are any new arguments against same-sex marriage, because the old ones weren’t very convincing.
For instance, an amazing number of people believed that someone else’s marriage would somehow cheapen their own relationship. Nonsense! Nobody can cheapen your marriage except you. How in the world does a stranger’s marriage make any difference to me? After a decade of legal marriages between people of the same sex, we can see that there is no adverse effect on other people. Zero.
Then there is the worn out and erroneous reference to Sodom and Gomorrah. I am not a biblical scholar, but to my knowledge this story is about mistreating strangers, gang violence and eventually Lot betraying his own daughters by offering them to the mob in order to save his visitors. It’s all completely despicable, but as far as I know there is no mention of two people in a committed and loving relationship. The reason God destroys the cities is not because of love. It is because of violence, paganism, and hate.
Some people object to gay marriages for religious reasons. Fair enough, then they shouldn’t marry someone of the same sex. Each of us interprets what’s right and wrong from a slightly unique perspective. Our constitutional right to freedom of religion is also the right to freedom from being burdened with other people’s religions. The government has no business trying to enforce religious beliefs or legislate morality.
Civil contracts used to be suggested as a compromise solution for same-sex couples. But if a civil contract is the same as marriage, why don’t we just call it marriage. And if it’s not the same, well, then, it’s not the same. Why would anyone be satisfied with an obviously inferior version of married life, one that acknowledges the legal side but ignores the emotional relationship?
We could always just do away with marriages altogether and exchange them for civil contracts. That way everyone would be treated equally, and nobody would have to worry about the true definition of “marriage.” But I suspect most people would react to my suggestion the same way that same-sex couples reacted to the “compromise,” with a resounding, “NO!!!”
I hope that our society will continue as it has been, letting every adult marry whoever they love. I like being married, and I recommend it to anyone who is brave enough to try it. On the day of my wedding, I asked my friend Jane if I was making a terrible mistake.
“No,” she said, “you are making a wonderful mistake!”
That’s what I wish for everyone: Freedom to make their own “wonderful mistakes” and live happily ever after, without interference from you, or me or Uncle Sam.
Kathryn Hunter studied forestry at the University of Idaho and Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries. She is the author of “Random Thoughts for a Friday Morning: A Collection of Contemporary Essays.”
