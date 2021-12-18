When the conquistadors arrived in Mexico in 1519, they found the Aztec civilization going strong.
There were stone pyramids, organized religion and even spectator sports.
Aztecs played “Ulama,” a game using a nine pound leather and rubber ball which they moved around the court by hitting it with legs, hips, backs and arms. Ulama included an elaborate scoring system and an almost impossible goal of getting the ball through a tiny hole in a stone ring above their heads.
At the end of the game, one team was honored by having their hearts cut out in sacrifice to their God. It takes a lot to shock a conquistador, but honoring an entire team of the best and strongest in such a brutal way did the trick.
It may have shocked anyone reading this as well. Obviously, WE would never consider a sport with such religious fervor that we would willingly sacrifice our young players for the game. That would be an obsession!
Unless, maybe, we consider football.
If Americans were not so obsessed with football, perhaps we would open our eyes to the unacceptable levels of injury caused every year by this game.
Americans pride ourselves on loving the rough and tumble sports. But looking at football statistics, football goes far beyond rough and tumble.
Every year approximately 1.5 million young men play football with about 1.2 million injuries. Most injuries are sprains, strains, fractures, dislocations and concussions.
What are known as “catastrophic injuries” to the spinal cord, spine and brain are much less common. One study found approximately five deaths per year as a result of playing football.
Because of the intensity of the competition, players are often encouraged, even coerced, to get back in action before their injuries have had sufficient time to heal, sometimes resulting in injuries becoming worse.
We are just learning how devastating some of the long-term brain and joint injuries are for ex-football players.
Safety measures have made some aspects of the game safer over the years, including improved helmets and changes in how blocking and tackling can be done.
But at the same time, players have become faster and heavier. The average high school football player weighs 250 pounds. Four of those players create a half ton of tackling force.
The game remains unacceptably dangerous.
What makes football different than other athletics, at least in my mind, is that these injuries occur even if no mistake has been made. Not so in other sports: a jockey has to fall from the horse, a diver has to make a false move, a baseball player has to get hit by a foul ball.
But in football, injuries are part of the fun. The game was unapologetically designed to be a match of brute force and, without breaking any rules or having any accident, catastrophic injury can still occur.
Pop Warner starts kids as young as five years old playing tackle football and there are three million youth players in various organizations.
Violence breeds violence and one study found that when a home team unexpectedly loses a football game, domestic violence increases by 10%.
If we were not so obsessed with football, we would protect ourselves better. We could, for example, support a change to flag football instead of tackle, at least for non-professional players. Eliminating tackle would alleviate many of the risks of the game.
The equivalent sport for women is cheerleading.
Cheerleading is far and away the most dangerous sport for females in America. Considering all women’s sports, 70% of catastrophic injuries in college and 65% in high school are due to cheerleading accidents.
Back in my day, cheerleaders had to shake pom poms and do the occasional cartwheel. Back then, there were almost no serious injuries.
Now, cheerleading is a gymnastic sport with athletes being flung into the stratosphere and (hopefully) caught before they hit the ground.
Unfortunately, cheerleading is still not classified as a sport, which means that cheer coaches are not required to be trained as gymnastic trainers and their practice spaces do not have to be supplied with the same safety equipment that gymnasts would have.
Dangerous activities and poor training create a perfect storm for injuries.
Pop Warner starts kids in cheerleading as young as five, creating a firm bond between football and cheer: if you’ve got one, you have to have the other.
We are in general a society that is overprotective. Ridiculous warning labels abound, due to our craze for blaming and suing anyone who should have taken better care of us.
Actual warning labels include: a plastic cereal bowl with the warning “always use this product under adult supervision;” a Superman costume that warns “this costume does not enable flight;” a washing machine that says “do not put any person in this washer;” and a Subway sandwich paper that warns “do not eat this wrapper.”
When it comes to football and cheerleading, where are the warning labels? Kids trust their parents to protect them and yet it is the parents themselves ignoring the warnings in order to feed their own obsession. In any other part of our lives, parents putting their children at risk would get reported.
It’s ironic that we are simultaneously so coddling and mother-hennish about other aspects of our children’s lives, and then feel only pride and enthusiasm as we send them out to risk life and limb for the glory of the game!
Football remains a sacred rite, not to be criticized or challenged. It resembles religious obsession. The ancient Aztecs would have approved.
Kathryn Hunter is from McMinn County and holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
