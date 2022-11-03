To the Editor,
Most who believe and support our form of government consider themselves patriots. People sometimes use the words "patriotism" and "nationalism" as if they mean the same thing. I do NOT believe that is true.
Patriotism and nationalism both involve pride for a country. A patriot is proud of country and culture, and values cultural differences without insisting all others are bad or wrong. My observations of nationalistic behaviors and communications make me believe their mindset is “my country, right or wrong” no matter what. Both are associated with political approaches where a particular group seeks to establish their cultural practices or beliefs as official governmental policies.
Generally speaking, patriotism can lead to recognition that cooperation and collaboration are helpful. Nationalism can lead to isolationist approaches. Patriots recognize the benefits of evolving as populations change, while nationalists want to keep things the way they were and maintain the status quo.
Please think about the following. Answer yes if you mostly agree, and no if you mostly disagree. Make a choice. There is no right or wrong personal belief. That’s because we live in a republic and a democracy.
Do you believe the following are good for the United States of America?
1. Lower government expenses by changing entitlements for the poor and middle class to reduce the size of government?
2. Change of documented American history for political and religious reasons?
3. Reevaluate Medicare and Social Security entitlements every 1-5 years?
4. Free speech without censorship, that is hateful, harmful, threatening and conspiratorial?
5. Ignore science to the detriment of children, the elderly and women?
6. National ban on the right of women to make personal health care decisions?
7. Election outcomes determined by political parties and their leadership?
8. Legally-mandated religious beliefs for all Americans, some not holding the same beliefs?
9. Cutting taxes on corporations/people with millions and billions in profit?
10. Support for small businesses and 21st century fuel sources?
11. Cash support for people out of work due to no fault of their own?
12. Lower health insurance premiums for middle-income families?
13. Support for the rising costs of higher education?
14. Bipartisan cooperation in the House and Senate without threats of funding extortion?
15. Build and repair bridges and roads?
16. Improve the U.S. power grid and energy sources?
17. Improve existing and build new transportation systems?
18. Improve access to water and storage options in the West?
19. Improve and build airports and ports?
20. Lower emissions for cars, public transportation and public vehicles?
21. Improve pollution in air, water and soil?
22. Support for stopping violence against women?
23. Gun safety without infringement on the 2nd Amendment?
24. Save Americans over $3,000 with over-the-counter hearing aids?
25. Reform prescription drug pricing and cap prescription expenses for seniors?
26. Strengthen healthcare benefits for veterans and their survivors?
27. Bring CHIP manufacturing and other 21st century industries back to our shores?
28. Paid-for government expenditures by minimal tax on corporate profits of $1 billion or more?
29. Growth of the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) by 5.7% with 3.5% unemployment?
30. Reduce the deficit by a net $305 billion dollars?
The 30 items above reflect Administration accomplishments (10-30) and GOP goals (1-9).
Ethical reasoning concerning the above can reveal truths, all of which should be self-evident. Capitalism, and our way of economic life - even with inflation, high prices, and other global issues - most of which are actually caused by the tenets of capitalism and free markets, not politicians of either party - won’t matter without our republic and Constitution. Democracy will fail! If that happens, we should expect access to food, clothing, shelter, healthcare and our freedom to all be in short supply at any cost. It is likely our country as we know it will be no more.
My target audience, the middle few: Please think before you VOTE. Then determine “what YOU believe” is best for the public good and then vote with your mind and heart - NOT AS PREFERRED BY POLITICAL PARTIES!
How we vote will determine if a United States survives or NOT! If we lose our republic and our Constitution to autocracy and/or theocracy, or worse, we lose Democracy, Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness as we know it.
I ENCOURAGE EVERYONE ELIGIBLE TO VOTE, TO VOTE - especially young voters. Your future is at stake!
Paul Barnette
Etowah
