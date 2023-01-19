One of my friends used to tell an anecdote about actress Tallulah Bankhead. Or was it Bette Davis? Or Joan Crawford? Well, none of them, including my friend, are around any longer to ask if it’s true, but as with any good story, let’s not let truth get in the way of a good tall tale.
For the purposes of this article, I’m going to assume that it is about Tallulah, a wild child from the 1930s and '40s, and that it’s true. Here’s what happened. Tallulah, now a mature, famous and feisty performer, was starring on Broadway in a play that included a much younger, more beautiful but unknown actress. The Ingenue bragged that once she entered the stage, because of her beauty, nobody would even give a glance to the older actress. Well, the gauntlet was thrown down and Tallulah was just the person to take up the challenge. She proclaimed that without even being on stage, she would upstage the young beauty. How did she accomplish this feat of theatricality? After the two women had their scene together and Tallulah was exiting the stage, she purposefully, and very obviously, left her full drinking glass teetering half off the edge of the table. The slightest movement would have sent it crashing to the floor. And because the audience couldn’t stop worrying about that glass, nobody paid any attention to the young actress in her theatrical debut! The moral of this story is to never underestimate Tallulah, or gravity, because they are both forces to be reckoned with!
These past few weeks, watching houses in California wobbling on the brink of steep cliffs, reminds me of Tallulah’s glass.
We all know about gravity: What goes up must come down, right? Newton’s Universal Law of Gravitation is a little more complicated. Briefly and without the annoying interference of mathematics, I will paraphrase his law to say that all particles are attracted to each other, and bigger, closer particles have a stronger pull than smaller or farther away particles. How he got that from an apple falling on his head is beyond me. Here on Earth, the dense center core is so big and powerful, everything is pulled in toward it. That’s what makes gravity so predictable.
Landslides are basically Newton’s Law in action. Heavy particles, such as soil and rocks, are irresistibly drawn down the mountainside towards the earth’s core.
Most landslides are triggered by some major change in the condition of the slope. An earthquake can “get the ball rolling,” so to speak, but most big landslides in California are caused by heavy rain, especially following a drought or fire (or in the current situation, both at the same time!). Erosion from waves or flooding can also undermine a slope, so that there is a weakened foundation trying to support the weight of the mountain.
Water is heavy, and when too much falls too fast, the soil cannot absorb it quickly enough to slow down the speed of runoff. If soil has been baked hard by fire or drought, the first rainfall may not be absorbed at all. The water will flow rapidly over the surface of the mountain, taking small rocks and boulders along with it. Normally plants would help to slow down the flow, but after a fire, many of the important ground plants will be gone, and the runoff is unimpeded.
After there has been enough rain, the moisture will start to infiltrate the soil. The soil that is wet will be heavier than the still-dry soil underneath. That extra weight along with the increased slipperiness of the upper layer, makes it even more prone to sliding. If the bottom slope has been undercut by high waves or floods, the chances of a slide get higher and higher.
The composition of the slide materials is important. An earth flow, for example, is made up of soil that is cohesive, or sticks together. This type of landslide can be very slow and often takes place after lots of rain. A debris flow, on the other hand, is made up of coarser materials that are not cohesive with each other at all. A debris flow often is triggered by hard rain after a fire or drought. This kind can move very quickly over large areas, sometimes flowing several feet per minute.
Most of the damage caused by landslides is to roads and infrastructure rather than buildings. In 2021, for example, the Pacific Coast Highway was completely closed for a 150-foot long stretch due to a landslide that sent the entire road crashing into the sea. Three months of non-stop work by the highway crews (along with $11.5 million) were required to reopen the rural highway that provides the only access to homes, businesses and parks along that part of the coast. Since it was first constructed in 1937, the PCH has been closed more than 60 times.
Landslides are not unique to California. Every state in the U.S. has them, even states that seem completely flat. Many other countries also experience serious landslides. Those with the steepest mountains are the likeliest to suffer. Peru, Colombia, India, Italy and China are all susceptible to land movement. The worst recorded landslide, in terms of loss of life, happened in 1920 in Kansu, China, when 120,000 people were killed.
Knowing what Newton knew, as well as having evidence from past years, it may seem incredible that people keep building their homes atop the unstable coastal mountains in California. After all, these are often wealthy people who could afford to build anywhere. Why do they do it? I suppose you have to consider that most of the time the weather is lovely and the view is spectacular. During a dry year, it is probably easy to forget about gravity.
Perhaps it all comes down to how you view that drinking glass: Is it half on the table, or half off?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.