To the editor,
Over the years I have not always agreed with the decisions of the McMinn County Board of Education. I do not believe in banning books. In their decision to exclude "Maus" from the 8th grade curriculum, I thank them.
Public schools teach children and young adults very much more than reading and history, math and art. It is where people learn to take turns, deal with unfairness, share, give space and grace to someone having a hard time - or to stomp them into the mud. It is where people learn to listen and hear (two different things), to effectively communicate, to disagree without rancor, or to hang on to a personal affront and build it to a standing room only event on the playground. It is where people learn to cooperate with people that have different ideas, where the lines are drawn, and who gets to draw them and why they were drawn to begin with.
It comes down to respect.
While learning these things, and learning quadratic equations and when to use an apostrophe, there are a few other distractions, when age 13.
I remember being in 8th grade. I remember my children being in 8th grade. It is a difficult age of confusion, of trying to fit in, of learning when to stand up, of being buffeted by conflicting views and ideas, and wondering if my hair looks good. Many of the lessons learned in school come with "collateral learning" - how to be a member of a team, personal space, empathy, and if these shoes look OK. These days and times of less and less in-person relationships, these lessons are more valuable than ever before.
Words are powerful tools. The English language has a lot of superlative words available without having to resort to "normalizing" rude, offensive, vulgar words and illustrations to get the point across. Young people need to learn some of them.
The lessons of barbarity to be learned from this sorrowful history are not going to be enhanced when slathered with common curses or by using rodents, predators and swine as surrogates characterizing real people who suffered real atrocities. The board has determined that this is not, in their opinion, the best book available to effectively teach the inhumanity, cruelty, obscenities of that horrific time to the young people in our communities.
Our school board has not "banned" the book. It is still available elsewhere for you to read at your leisure.
I applaud the decision of the McMinn County Board of Education.
Jennifer Bennett
Sweetwater (McMinn County)
