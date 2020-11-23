A watershed moment in art history took place with the recent passing of Lora Haney Creasman, one of my all-time favorite artists.
It’s fashionable now to talk about place, but no artist ever crafted works that define place better than Lora.
Lora Haney was born in 1929 in Chattanooga, but her ancestral roots were in Polk and McMinn counties. I’m not sure when her family moved back to the area, but they are listed on the 1940 census as residing in Etowah.
She attended Etowah city schools where an encounter with Jesse Kelly McCurdy changed her life. Jesse was Etowah’s legendary, and formidable, English teacher. Lora dreaded entering her class.
But that changed after Lora read what Jesse wrote on one of her first assignments. Jesse wrote, “A+++++. You are a writer!”
Lora wrote from that day forward. Etowah native, Chris Whittle, former owner of “Esquire Magazine” and Whittle Communications, said Jesse Kelly McCurdy was the toughest editor he ever faced. Lora was right to pay attention to Jesse’s assessment.
Lora married Raymond Creasman in 1948 and moved to the Delano area of Polk County. There, she lived most of her life with Raymond, their sons, and her sister, Louise, who joined the household later. Both Lora and Louise were active in 4H and local quilt guilds. They loved to make things with their hands and delighted in helping others learn to do the same.
In the early 1980s, Becky Mobbs and Marlene Humberd opened a craft shop in the Ocoee Inn. Artists in their own right, they had a keen eye for quality and they sought out local artists to promote and sell. Becky knew Lora and Louise were accomplished quilters, so she contacted them to ask if they might sell quilts in the new shop.
That conversation set an artistic journey in motion. Lora said, “Becky, I got tired of doing the same old thing. I’m experimenting with wall hangings.” The word “experimenting” was all Becky needed to hear, so she encouraged Lora to bring examples to the shop.
Becky was blown away by what she saw. Lora was using the “Drunkard’s Path” quilt pattern to create abstracted forms on wall hangings. Each hanging represented a place, person or event in Polk, McMinn and Monroe counties. They sold well and Becky remembers that Lora was apologetic about raising the price from $25 to $100 as sales increased.
Becky also encouraged Lora to enter her work in art exhibits. Right off the bat, she won an award in the “Cleveland State Community College Regional Juried Exhibit.” CSCC Professor of Art Jere Chumley recognized Lora’s talent and bought one of her pieces for his personal collection. Crafted in black and white, it paid homage to mountain women in mourning.
I met Lora when I worked for the Etowah Arts Commission (EAC). By then, she was expanding the way she interpreted place. Each wall hanging was complemented with a poem and essay. She had turned the creative process on its head. Rather than start with the visual image, words became the point of departure.
The EAC hosted a one-woman show of her work for “Homecoming 86.” When the Tennessee Overhill produced the “1996 Cultural Olympiad on the Ocoee River,” Lora and Louise were among the regional artists we hired to demonstrate for thousands of international visitors.
Lora was smart and talented, but her love of home, its history, its people, set her apart from other smart and talented people. And her zest for life was palatable.
I was fortunate to visit her home in Delano on several occasions. One time, when we were admiring the vegetable garden, Lora explained why she asked Raymond to plant two extra rows of green beans for the rabbits. She said, “They’re going to get theirs anyway, so why not allow them to enjoy the beans while Louise and I enjoy watching them from the porch after supper?”
Lora suffered a stroke in her later years that affected her vision and she stopped creating for a while. She was visiting a relative at Woods Memorial Nursing Home when Sandy Brewer handed her a gingko leaf and said, “Lora, I bet you could do something interesting with this.”
She took the challenge and began to work with fabric again.
One of Lora’s pieces from that period illustrates her artistic courage and sense of adventure. Titled “Gem,” it centers in part on the pink Christmas tree she recalled seeing in the Gem Theater Lobby when she was a child.
Lora wrote, “All in pink, it made me wonder who had thought this up? Green and red were the only Christmas colors. Anything else was unheard of — nearly a mistake. I felt like I was wrong but I loved it, loved it.”
In 2011, the Tennessee Overhill produced a retrospective exhibit of Lora’s work. It was well attended, with lines of people waiting for Lora to autograph the exhibit catalog. That catalog is the only documentation of a portion of Lora’s body of work, so I’m pleased to know the Tennessee Overhill will preserve it.
Lora passed away last month in West Virginia, where she was living near her son, Boyd. As I write this, I am imagining Lora speeding through the universe, scooping up stardust to make something beautiful that speaks of her new place.
Linda Caldwell is the former executive director of the Tennessee Overhill Heritage Association. She has served on numerous regional, state, and national boards for organizations that focus on history, preservation, community arts, and rural economic development. She can be reached at lindacaldwell1942@gmail.com
