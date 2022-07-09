“This day I completed my thirty-first year … l reflected I had as yet done little, very little, indeed, to further the happiness of the human race or to advance the information of the succeeding generation. I viewed with regret the many hours I have spent in indolence …”
The Natchez Trace is an historic trail stretching 440 miles from Nashville to Natchez, Miss., along its way linking the Cumberland, Tennessee, and Mississippi rivers. Originally constructed and traveled by Native Americans, the Trace was the only reliable passage from the eastern states to the ports of Mississippi and Louisiana, especially New Orleans. Goods were shipped down the Mississippi on flatboats, and those who crewed those vessels walked or went horseback north along the Trace after selling their wares, sometimes in possession of large amounts of currency.
In 1835, the advent of steamboats capable of going up the Mississippi led to an increasing neglect of the historic path. Today, the two-lane Natchez Trace Parkway, closed to commercial traffic, approximates the old trail. In the summer of 1989, my last in Knoxville, having already accepting a teaching position at Athens Junior High, my friend Frank and I decided to bicycle the length of the Parkway.
We trained for months, becoming familiar enough with our bikes to comfortably ride with no hands and to draft with our front wheel two or three inches from the other’s rear one. I have the scars to prove it. Frank was our historian, having read several books about the Trace and proving quite capable of keeping the oral tradition alive whenever I was within shouting distance. My memories of our trip, now 33 years past, are vivid enough to make my heart ache.
Once we rode 40 miles in two hours, drafting and switching position every three minutes as measured by our on-bike computers. Originally, we planned to stop at every historical marker, but this quickly proved impractical, forcing us out of the rhythm of our rides. We stopped often, however, and stood on wooden walkways in Cypress swamps and beside enormous Indian mounds.
I must confess we stayed in motels, but we didn’t always have reservations, resulting in off-Trace adventures such as navigating rush-hour traffic in Jackson, Miss., on a day when there was no room at the first several inns we approached. Every day we felt the euphoria of physical exhaustion, averaging 100 miles a day in the middle of July, one day pedaling 133 miles. By the way, the Trace is not as flat riding a bicycle as it seems in a car. For all that, my most intense experience came on the second day, standing before the stone tower marking Lewis’ grave, only a few miles from Hohenwald, Tennessee. Until that morning, when Frank mentioned it as we tucked our toes into their clips, I had never heard he might have been a suicide.
When I was in junior high, I had a bout with what I now believe must have been clinical depression. I was swallowed by a sadness of unknown origin. I never considered suicide. I never told anyone. I never asked for help. That’s the way it was back then. Too often, that’s the way it is now. Whatever plagued me vanished as mysteriously as it had appeared, although I suspect my becoming a more competitive distance runner was a factor.
Home in Knoxville, I tucked my beloved bicycle into the corner of my apartment. To ride it anywhere but the Trace seemed dismal. I had achieved what for months I had dreamed of. I felt empty and flat. The day to day was a dull drifting without ambition. Appalachian Trail thru-hikers speak of this sensation. I said goodbye to my beloved Fort Sanders and moved to Athens, where the new job consumed me as surely as it gradually provided a fresh sense of purpose.
Recently I had a conversation with Mark Cochran, who has always been willing to speak with me, sometimes at a moment’s notice. Mark and I look at the world through different lenses. But on that day we found a common ground — a belief in the pressing need for greater involvement of government, business, churches, and the citizenry in issues of mental health. The pandemic and our divisions have increased our isolation from one another, especially among adolescents, whose need for community is the greatest.
So encourage Mark. Encourage me. Encourage anyone you think may be struggling. Who knows? You may make a greater difference than you will ever know. You could leave someone feeling less alone, someone who, like Meriwether Lewis, is uniquely qualified to be President of the United States.
“Those hours are past and cannot be recalled. I dash from me the gloomy thought, and resolve to, in the future, redouble my exertions … by giving the aid of that portion of my talents which nature and fortune have bestowed upon me, … to live for mankind, as I have heretofore lived for myself.” Meriwether Lewis (continued from above).
Stephen W. Dick is an Athens resident and was a teacher at Athens City Middle School (then Athens Junior High School) from 1989 until 2005.
