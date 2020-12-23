Well, Etowah’s annual “Community Christmas Tree Debate” is underway.
I don’t know whether to giggle or moan. I worked in the Etowah Depot for over 30 years, so the current “Community Christmas Tree Debate” is not new to me. This annual discussion typically includes opinions that range from “Why don’t we have a tree at the Depot?” to “I hate the tree at the Depot.” That’s why I giggle.
This year’s debate centers on whether Etowah should have a big, artificial tree like they have in Benton and Athens. That’s why I moan.
Successful communities find ways to reinforce their unique sense of place. They do not copy what other places do. As David Murphy used to say, “They innovate, not imitate.” And they understand big is not necessarily better.
The Louisville and Nashville Railroad engineers who designed Etowah were creative. The original town plat included spaces for parks, schools and churches. The town’s relationship with the L&N reinforced that spirit of creativity and explains some of what makes Etowah unique.
For instance, it explains why we have a charming bandstand and stunning WWI memorial located on the Depot grounds. I remember several occasions when a Christmas tree was placed inside the bandstand rather than on the Depot lawn.
It highlighted the architecture of the bandstand and the scale of the display complemented the Depot rather than overwhelming it.
That’s why I’m puzzled about folks wanting a big tree “just like they have in Benton or Athens.” Why copy another community when we have our own unique downtown?
There are practical issues to consider as well. Like money and manpower. The bandstand can be decorated outside and hold a lovely tree inside for about $300.
That eliminates the need to recruit Paul Bunyan to fell a giant fir or rent a flatbed semi to haul it to Etowah. And not having a natural tree from the wilds means we will mercifully be spared from scathing critiques about missing branches.
An artificial tree for outdoor use is an option, but that could mean raising thousands of dollars in the middle of a pandemic to pay for something experience tells me won’t be liked by 50% of the citizenry anyway.
For years, Etowah had a big Santa Claus figure downtown. During the 1980s, people noticed that Santa was looking shabby. A group of us got together and repainted him, but that did not make everybody happy either.
Somebody complained that Santa was too secular for the Depot. That issued forth an informal competition to see who could prove they were the best (and most outraged) Christian in Etowah, so Santa was deported to a site further north on Tennessee Avenue — about where Starr Mountain Outfitters sits today.
According to rumor, a young couple got inside Santa that year and might have engaged in some form of debauchery. Santa disappeared after that and was never seen again.
Nancy Dender created one of my favorite Etowah Christmas displays. When the Etowah Arts Commission was located at the Depot, they decorated the Portico Room and Nancy always led the efforts. One year, Nancy said to me, “Oh, everybody has a tree. Let’s do something different.”
She spent hours gathering moss and materials to create an ice forest that sat on a round table in the middle of the Portico Room. It rose about five feet from the table top and the forest floor sat eye level so children could look inside. I loved watching them peek into the forest to see ice covered trees and ponds with skaters. It was not as big as the tree at Rockefeller Center, but it was just as magical.
I learned the value of small from a Christmas tree in Clifton Forge, Virginia. I was six years old and scheduled for a tonsillectomy over the Christmas break.
My grandfather served on the board of directors for the C&O Hospital at Clifton Forge and insisted I have the surgery there. So, we spent that Christmas at my grandparents’ house.
Before packing up to leave Narrows, my parents called my grandmother and they let me talk to her. I asked her if she had a Christmas tree and she replied, “Oh yes, I have a table tree.”
I was so disappointed to hear “table tree.” But once we arrived at her house, it immediately caught my eye. Sure enough, the tree sat on a table, but underneath the tree was a snow-covered village, with little buildings that lit up. It took my breath.
Let’s remember that Etowah was built on bold action and creativity. When the L&N engineers set out to design the town, they did not check out Benton or Athens to copy them. Established around courthouse squares, both towns are unique and charming in their own way, but there’s no need for Etowah to copy any place.
Etowah has a uniqueness all its own and a history that speaks to creating, not copying.
Linda Caldwell is the former executive director of the Tennessee Overhill Heritage Association. She has served on numerous regional, state, and national boards for organizations that focus on history, preservation, community arts, and rural economic development. She can be reached at lindacaldwell1942@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.