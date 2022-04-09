We were watching an old television series recently and found it to be much more engaging than some of the newer efforts we have been living with for last few years. The writing was superb and the actors could really act, instead of emoting.
It never ceases to surprise me how many “channels” there are that we can access. According to a 2021 listing, there are over 1,700 broadcast TV stations in the United States in 210 designated market areas (DMA). Commercial TV has almost 1,000 different locations under the UHF (ultra high frequency band) label, and about 375 with VHF (very high frequency) capability. Educational TV is comprised of just over 260 UHF and almost 120 VHF channels.
We are captives of the UHF realm because of our usage of cellphones, TV, GPS devices, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Considering that these weren’t even in existence just a few decades ago, I am surprised we ever did without them.
Charles Rivkin, CEO and Chair of the Motion Picture Association, is also chair of the Television Parental Guidelines Monitoring Board, a group of media savvy individuals who aim to define programming recommendations for parents.
The Telecommunications Act of 1996, enacted by Congress, has evolved in various forms until the present time. According to the monitoring group, at least 95% of parents are aware of the parental guidelines.
The following guidelines seen in the upper corner of our screens as a show commences are supposed to give us the ability to decide if a show is appropriate for children.
Consider if you will the following: Y — all children; Y-7 — older children, 7 and up; Y7-FV — fantasy violence; G — general, all ages; PG — parental guidance suggested; 14 — strongly cautioned about content; MA — mature audiences only. The V subtext is for violence, the S for sexual situations and the L for language. Sometimes a D will be present to include dangerous situations.
I checked a number of “ranking” sites to get an idea of what those folks view as the best all-time TV shows, in any category. There were definitely some surprises. One major site ranked the top ten in ascending order as follows: Saturday Night Live, Lost, Seinfeld, The Simpsons, The Twilight Zone (one of my super favorites), Mad Men, Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad, The Wire, and heading up this unusual list, The Sopranos.
Some of the others, that I honestly thought might have made the top ten, were: The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, Friends, The West Wing, and All in the Family. Definitely these choices let me know I wasn’t cut out to be a show ranking expert.
The rankings for best actor/actress were also somewhat different than I would have predicted. The following represent some of the best performers over the last few decades: Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), James Gandolfini (The Sopranos), Robin Williams (Mork and Mindy), Betty White (Mary Tyler Moore and Golden Girls), Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), Dick VanDyke (The Dick VanDyke Show and Diagnosis Murder), Lucille Ball (I Love Lucy), Carol Burnett (The Carol Burnett Show), Carroll O’Connor (All in the Family and In the Heat of the Night), and Ted Danson (Cheers).
Why Andy Griffith and Alan Alda were not on this list is beyond me. But I am sure you folks have a host of others who should have been named as well.
For those of us who watch a series from beginning to end, the finale is always a much-anticipated event. Networks hype the end of a series long before it airs in order to get the highest ratings possible. The list of final episodes is endless but according to two sites, the following are some of the top ones (with year and millions of viewers) over the last 4 decades:
• St. Elsewhere, 1988 — 22.5 million viewers
• Golden Girls, 1992 — 27.2
• Happy Days, 1984 — 30.5
• Gunsmoke, 1977 — 30.9
• Dallas, 1991 — 33.3
• All in the Family, 1979 — 40.2
• Magnum, PI, 1988 — 50.7
• Friends, 2004 — 65.9
• Seinfeld, 1998 — 76.3
• Cheers, 1993 — 84.4
• MASH, 1983 — 105.9
As most TV fans know, MASH is still the most watched series finale of all time. I have seen that episode a lot. Hawkeye Pierce (Alan Alda) is leaving the camp in a helicopter and is upset that his buddy BJ Honicutt (Mike Farrell) didn’t see him off. As the chopper is taking off, Pierce looks down to find the word “Goodbye” spelled out in stones on the ground. A smile crosses his face, and, as the camera fades out, that became one of the most iconic scenes in TV history.
For all of the shows that have captured our attention and given us years of enjoyment, but are now retired to the television archives, I will refer to the title of that last MASH airing when I say with all due respect, “Goodbye, Farewell and Amen.”
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
