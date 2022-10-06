A long time ago, somewhere in the seventies, I was sitting in a tavern in Gate City, Va., nursing a weak Virginia beer. That’s when I didn’t know any better.
There were three televisions above the bar, one on each end, the other in the middle. Two were tuned to college football games, Virginia Tech and Tennessee battling it out against conference rivals; shout and groans from the patrons drowned out the play-by-plays. I had wedged my way onto the last empty barstool, the next to farthest away from the gridiron classics. A gloomy fellow sat before the third TV, intent upon an old black and white movie featuring a happily heroic collie. I don’t know if the sound was even on, but I certainly couldn’t hear anything, not even the energetic barking of the leading dog. The man must have seen the movie before.
After I settled in, he turned to me and said, “Sometimes I wish I was a dog.”
“Yeah,” I said, hoping I sounded sincere and sympathetic.
I was young then. My future was still ahead of me. I hadn’t passed it up yet. I couldn’t imagine feeling the way my companion did. Yet his words have always haunted me.
They come to me sometimes as if I heard them yesterday, especially when times are hard. Other times I remember them simply because I see a dog having a good time.
I have a friend who is in a rehab facility recovering from major surgery on her back.
She asked me to help take care of her dog, whom I will call Rover to protect his privacy, although many of his actions suggest he doesn’t care much about preserving any privacy. Rover is 11 years old, or so I am told, but the only evidence of that is a few gray hairs along his muzzle and a few more on the top of his little head, which provides limited space for a brain. Throughout the time I have served as his assistant, however, I have come to suspect that quality is more important than quantity, at least when it comes to the brains of dogs.
Note to reader: Just as I was finishing the above paragraph, I received a text informing me that my friend who owned “Rover” had just gone 30 minutes without a pulse.
An hour or so later, she was gone. I don’t know if her passing will change the way I write the rest of this, but I do know she would have wanted me to keep telling this story about the dog she loved so dearly.
I am envious of all of Rover’s boundless, or should I say bounding, enthusiasms. Whenever I pick up his leash, he assumes we are going for a walk, then jumps and spins and barks until the leash is fastened and we are outside.
Although we have gone as far as 4.6 miles on the Eureka Trail, most of our walks are just around the block or just far enough for him to take a quick poop or two. Nonetheless, he maintains a seemingly inexhaustible anticipation of whatever he may encounter around any corner, however familiar it may be.
When we walk along the Eureka Trail, our journey becomes a tale of two dogs. The trail has signs observing the passage of each tenth of a mile. For the first tenth, I allow Rover to scratch, sniff, stop, survey, and snort as often as his complex needs demand.
After that, he is allowed only one stop per tenth of a mile. Having completing all his duties, Rover no longer has purpose in ambling onward any farther. He begins a predictable series of delaying tactics predicated upon the erroneous assumption that, if we waste enough time, we will not walk as far.
He feigns interest in botanical specimens, exaggerates the bodily contortions required by urination, and mournfully gazes backward along the road just traveled, as if concerned we have gone a bridge too far, or maybe that a dust storm will obscure the trail.
As soon as we turn around, Rover is completely focused on getting back to the truck, where a treat awaits him, as quickly as possible. He strains against the leash, forcing himself into a low-lying posture resembling that of a large crab. I welcome his reversal, as he provides just enough impetus to make the miles a little easier for his two-legged companion.
Whenever I pause to catch my breath or massage my battered knees, he looks back at me impatiently and without sympathy, as if astounded by my weakness and lack of resolve.
Rover has a beautiful smile, and, when the occasion demands such, a noble visage of profound solemnity. My friends say he just looks like he’s smiling, just looks dignified and philosophical.
Their reductionist viewpoint is easily refuted, however.
He looks happy only when one would expect him to be happy, serious only when there are weighty matters at hand. To suggest this is coincidental is mathematically absurd.
I wonder how Rover feels about always having to be on a leash when outdoors. I suppose that is his cross to bear and that I have my own sort of leash.
His is literal, mine metaphorical. I don’t know whether I’d rather be a dog or not. I think I’d have to talk to him to determine that, but he, being wiser than l, keeps his mouth shut unless he is eating, barking, or panting.
Stephen W. Dick is an Athens resident and was a teacher at Athens City Middle School (then Athens Junior High School) from 1989 until 2005.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.