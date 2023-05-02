To the Editor,
I am wondering what Mr. Thomforde means by "real Marxists." I know many and most are pretty hard core when it comes to towing their ideology's line. Gun control over the population in America is probably one of the main goals right now because they pretty much reached most of their targets already.
In the 1950s, the American Communist Party got together in California and created a list of goals that if accomplished could turn this country into a Communist/Marxist nation. They've been quite successful in infiltrating the media, colleges, and the public school system in America. Most of the teachers unions that control the curriculum in our schools are Marxists, but probably not in the open. Indoctrinating and morally corrupting our youth was their big goal and they are succeeding big time!
The Christian church is another big target because Marxism wants the population to worship the state, not a God who has precedence over their authority. And again, they are winning because younger people are ignoring church today. America is unraveling before our eyes.
And they continue their campaign for power today, but are not quite where they want to be because many citizens are armed and can fight back. This must be remedied somehow and they know that in most countries 60% of the population will go along just to get along and there are many states completely on board with strong gun control.
But then there's that pesky 2nd Amendment and those conservative states that still believe in it. This gives us the God-given right to bare arms. God given!
But Mr. Thomforde wants us to think that real Marxists are just Americans like you and me who believe in freedom and the Constitution. Well, they may be Americans, but their beliefs are what I took an oath against when I joined the military in 1969. Stalin killed about 66 million of his own citizens using Marxist ideology. Mao killed about 40 million. How many million could die in America once they disarm us all?
As far as other disarmed countries living happily goes, well, that 60% is always there to pretend like everyone is happy. But Canadians are punished severely for protesting anything and the Christian preachers there can be arrested for mentioning homosexuality or abortion. That's freedom? Living happily?
In England, you can now be arrested for public praying. In Belgium, protesters were beaten, attacked with police dogs and arrested for protesting COVID lockdowns. But what could they do about it? Belgium is also closing 25% of their farms to cut carbon emissions, sending thousands into unemployment, and have outraged the entire country. Living happily? Most European citizens hate the unlimited immigration going on, but are powerless to do anything about it.
We Americans need our guns if we have any chance of restoring those freedoms and those God-given rights. I believe a very large percentage of the mature American population knows this.
Thomas W. Samoska, SMSGT (retired)
Athens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.