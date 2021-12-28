The moment I saw this beautiful image of healthy, leafy branches growing on a fallen tree, my imagination whirled with curious excitement.
You see, my home is built in the midst of trees; about 200 hard woods on an acre and a half.
We have mostly maple, white and yellow oak, and hickory. About once every two years one of them will fall over — usually an oak — exposing the dirt-filled root-ball and creating quite a hole. It’s a labor intensive task to clear the land and fill the hole; one that I now, thankfully, am able to hire out.
We’ve heard a few of them fall. Sometimes there are cracking sounds as a tree falls through the branches of other trees. But more often it is just a dull thud, a hard hit on the ground followed by a second or third thud as the tree bounces and settles on the ground.
If a tree falls farther down the hill and deeper in our woods, I just leave it on the ground to rot after cutting away any leafy branches that would soon turn brown and ugly. We love the beauty of our natural woods.
But never have I seen any new branches shoot up from latent buds nourished by a single intact root or by a newly developed system of roots.
So the image really did catch my attention. I took a screen shot, saved the photo in my phone, tapped on the screen and did the finger-thumb move to enlarge and inspect the picture.
It appears to my untrained eyes that there is still a vital connection from an intact root that is secure in the ground, allowing watery nutrients to move into and through the horizontal trunk, and up into those seven or eight vertical branches. Possibly just one major root, but at least that.
I can’t detect any new rootage along the trunk line.
My first impressions seemed well founded: A live tree was likely knocked over in a storm, lay untouched on the ground for a season and over time began to recover. Buds shot forth. Suckers formed and grew into branches. A system of branches developed. And over the course of years the foliage took shape.
The tree today may be more beautiful than ever; certainly more interesting than a single tree growing alone in an open field.
It is obvious to me that the photographer was more than casually curious. The framing and the focus are intentional.
Imagine the color version of the photo as I describe it below.
The natural forest (tree farm?) of verdant trees in the background is simply that: background, framing and contrast, forming a horizon line that divides field from sky.
The golden hue of the mown hay also serves to center the fallen trunk and reveal the recovered beauty in contrast to the mid-afternoon sun.
The cloudless light blue sky highlights the deep green leaves even as it exists in stark contrast to the violent storm that felled the tree years earlier.
Even the shade beneath the tree is important. I can imagine the hay raker resting there, sitting on his tractor and eating his lunch while pondering this or that. Maybe even cat-napping.
What at first glance seems to be a small cluster of symmetrical trees is but one tree. One lone tree.
A survivor. After a tragedy of magnitude. A beauty of regrown strength.
I’m now thinking of the hundreds of people I have known over 50 years of pastoral ministry, myself included, that have been struck down by one or more of the various storms of life.
In my world, most of those people are Christians, some alive with vibrant faith, some less so. Some are “in church,” some are not.
But each one has hit the ground hard after facing or while fleeing a specific life-altering crisis.
Here’s my only point in writing. If you feel knocked down by one of life’s sometimes horrendous circumstances, then learn from the fallen and rejuvenated tree.
As you lay there helpless to reverse the crisis back to your previous and perhaps more pleasant norm, know this: God has not forsaken you. He has not left you on the ground to rot.
Faith is the connection to His nourishing grace. The water of life is in His Word. His Spirit is there to revive you; slowly and over time in many cases, but surely so.
And Jesus is your friend and confidant over the course of time involved in your healing and restoration.
As we have entered the darker and colder winter season, let Jesus be your guide, your strength, your loving relative and your source of peace. That’s who He is and that’s one of the reasons He came. The Prophet Isaiah teaches us that:
Unto to us a child is born,
For our benefit a son is given. ..
And he will be called
Wonderful Counselor,
Mighty God,
Everlasting Father,
Prince of Peace.
Lean hard and long into Jesus. Let Him, over time, heal you and reshape your life into an even more beautiful reflection of His grace.
Mike Womack is a public health educator living in the Athens area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.