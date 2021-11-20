With the upcoming performances of “Clue” at the Arts Center, I got to thinking about how important games have been, and continue to be, in my life.
“Clue” is a play based on the traditional board game and will feature all our favorite characters, like Colonel Mustard and Professor Plum … will a modernized version give the women titles as well or will they continue as plain Miss and Mrs?
I guess we’ll have to go see the show to find out.
I was raised in a family of game players. I learned to play bridge when I was seven and it was a common occurrence at my house to set up a card table so four pre-teens could spend the afternoon playing cards. We also played Charades, Celebrities, Scattergories, Monopoly, Trivial Pursuits, poker and of course, Clue. My mother used to take her Scrabble board to jury duty in anticipation of a long day waiting to be called.
During COVID lockdown, games saved what little sanity I have. Here is my COVID schedule: I get up and eat breakfast while looking at email and doing a five-game daily Solitaire challenge. At lunch we play Scrabble. At dinner, we play Cribbage.
Recently, Maddie Mae’s started a Trivia night, Thursday at 6, so we go there. Once a week we Boggle with friends. Games have become the highlight of our days.
I love the challenge of competing, with my husband or just with myself. The mental acrobatics are the best part and, while I love to win, I don’t mind losing (except the other day when my husband beat me in Scrabble by more than 200 points … ouch!).
Competition is natural. All organisms compete for survival. Within a species and between species, there is always the give and take for food, shelter and reproduction.
There is also the basic competition with the environment itself: surviving changing weather patterns or extreme events, such as drought. The organism that can adapt to changes in its situation is competing the most successfully.
Competitive play is common among many kinds of animals. Ninety percent of mammals participate in some form of play.
Dogs, cats, primates and dolphins are famously playful. These activities teach skills that will eventually help the adult survive.
There is a lot of conversation about whether competition is good for children. In sports especially, winning can become the main focus, rather than the fun and excitement of playing. Parents who get too wrapped up in victory, screaming at the referees and their own children, are often the culprits in tainting competition from something healthy and enjoyable to pure torture for their kids.
Nobody wants to be a “loser,” especially to their own parents. But if we can calm down and focus on playing instead of winning, competition can be good. Remember: it isn’t whether you win or lose, it’s how you play the game? In terms of the benefits of competition, truer words were never spoken.
For competition to be healthy, the players must be able to appreciate the process of playing, enjoy the game rather than looking for shortcuts to victory; admire skills shown by other players; and feel genuine happiness rather than jealousy when friends do well.
For those of us not athletically inclined, indoor games provide many of the same benefits as sports do. Children who play games learn to push themselves to do their best. They learn leadership, sportsmanship and how to be a team player.
Cognitive development, creativity, innovation, deductive reasoning, attention span and social interaction are improved by playing games. And the inevitability of sometimes losing means that game players learn to accept defeat gracefully, overcome a natural fear of failure and develop empathy for others.
Even cheating, when it involves strategic planning, challenges the brain.
When you participate in puzzles, cards or board games your brain comes alive. The part of your brain that improves memory, focuses attention, facilitates logical reasoning and improves intellectual speed is activated.
The “reward center” in the brain starts sending out happiness in the form of dopamine.
The more complex and difficult the problem, the greater the benefits.
Playing different kinds of games or puzzles will bring improvements in different skills.
For best results the key is to diversify between memory games, word puzzles, logic puzzles and brain teasers. But most important is to find the kinds of game that give you pleasure, because those will also be the games that you will continue to play throughout your life.
In my case, I have never warmed up to games that have no luck involved, such as Tic Tac Toe or Chess. The setup is always the same and I can never seem to find a way to improve my strategy.
I am not a huge fan of games that are almost entirely luck either, such as Yahtzee, Roulette or Craps.
My preference is games that involve some luck of the draw, but then require you to do the best with what you’ve been dealt, such as Scrabble and most card games. Even Monopoly involves decisions concerning real estate.
In the Scrabble game last week, my husband may have been lucky in the letters he picked, but it was his skill that won him a score of nearly 500 points.
As they age, adults who play cards and board games experience less decline in their memory and thinking speeds than people who do not play. Even if they begin playing later in life, they will reap the benefits of puzzles, cards and board games.
It makes me feel less guilty that I spend so much time doing crossword puzzles and Sudoku in my free time between Scrabble and Cribbage! I’m just exercising my brain muscles.
Thanksgiving is coming and I know what my family will be doing when we’re not cooking or eating: engaging in fierce but friendly competition in every kind of game we know!
And going to see “Clue,” of course.
Kathryn Hunter is from McMinn County and holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
