I reached a milestone a few weeks ago, on Aug. 25. I turned 68. That’s not the milestone, however, even though I’m grateful for the longevity.
As Mickey Mantle said, “If I knew I was going to live this long, I would have taken better care of myself.”
According to Quote Investigator, many other people have said that, most of them before Mickey Mantle did. Erma Bombeck said something close in 1966, although her version focused on her knees, not her life. Eubie Blake said it almost exactly the way Mickey did, at almost exactly the same time. That’s if you consider a year apart as exactly the same time, which you will if you live long enough. The other people who may have said it I’ve never heard of so, with all due respect to them and to everyone who has heard of them, I don’t care whether they said it or not. I also don’t care if Mickey was the first to say it. Just that he thought it astute enough to paraphrase is good enough for me.
Like Mickey, when I was young, I thought I would die young. Unlike Mickey, I had no objective reason to expect that. Several of Mickey’s close relatives had died early from Hodgkin’s disease. Three of my favorite writers — Dylan Thomas, Thomas Wolfe, and Flannery O’Connor — died before the age of 40. I thought I would have become a writer myself by that age and then would have dutifully died. However, I didn’t become one, and so here I still am. I don’t consider myself a writer even as I write this because I don’t do enough to qualify. I should mention that not being a writer is not easy, either, especially if you think you should have been one. However, to look on the bright side for a moment, all the procrastination associated with these little literary (?) forays may kill me, not young, but every bit as dead.
Malcolm Cowley once said to a creative writing class of his, one in which the students were being mercilessly critical of one another’s work, “Always remember that it is just as hard to write a bad novel as it is to write a good one.”
I’ve no doubt Mickey Mantle would agree wholeheartedly with that.
The milestone, the one I’m circling warily, is not the number 68, but rather the number 34, which is how old I was when I came to Athens. That’s right, I have now lived half of my life in the “Friendly City.” In 1989, I was granted an interview for a job at Athens Junior High. In the course of the hiring process, I spent three nights in Athens, all in the room on the far left of the second floor of the Days Inn. I don’t remember the number, and there is no plaque on the door. I sized up the city and thought, more or less, “one year and I’m outta here. Too small.” That first year passed agonizingly slowly. I was used to high school kids, so the seventh graders caught me off guard and kept me on my heels and against the ropes. Vant Hardaway taught in the room across the hall from me, and I don’t know if I would have survived without his counsel and encouragement.
The following summer, I postponed my plans to relocate, my excuse being that prospective employers would be suspicious of a teacher who left a system before being granted tenure. So I stayed put for another three years. During those years, I learned to love teaching. I started running a little and talking a lot with my friends, Bill and Rex. I believed I was making a difference in the lives of some of my students, especially the “at-risk” ones. However, I continued to leave town almost every weekend and to disappear on aimless journeys about the southeastern United States during the summers. I gained tenure. I kept coming back.
Then the dark night of my soul began. Not just a night, many nights, many years. I wrote about that time in this space a few years ago, but I’m not going there now. My support groups say it wasn’t my fault. It was the disease. After almost nine years, I still haven’t fully accepted that. For five years, I didn’t really live anywhere but in the darkness of my own brain.
I remember going to a City Council meeting soon after I had finally reemerged, sheepish and ashamed. After the meeting, first Bo Perkinson, and then Hal Buttram, spoke with me and said all the right things. l didn’t know what to say, but they did. Hal is gone now, and Bo probably doesn’t remember that evening, but I will never forget it. There were many more such encounters, but I can’t mention them all. As always, I’m running out of space having said about half of what I’d like to say.
So I’ll come to the point. Even if I win the lottery, I will never leave Athens. And I don’t play the lottery. I feel forgiven here, as much as any city can collectively forgive an individual. Ironically then, I came to love this city not because of all the good times I’ve had here, but because of the bad ones.
P.S. I cribbed the title of this from Michelle Shocked, who wrote a song called “Anchorage” — a minor hit in 1988 and a beautiful song about transitions. I listened to it repeatedly as I packed my old life away and moved here. Since then, Michelle has said foolish and unkind things that scuttled her career. But I believe that song is the real Michelle Shocked. I forgive her the stupid things she said. To hear the song on YouTube, go to the site managed by “avery.” Listen to it at least twice. Its structure may fool you at first.
Forgiveness is at the heart of every theology. Some of us learn that the hard way. We have to be forgiven before grasping the grace of forgiveness.
Stephen W. Dick is an Athens resident and was a teacher at Athens City Middle School (then Athens Junior High School) from 1989 until 2005.
