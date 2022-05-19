Athens City Middle School eighth grade graduation and prom will be on Monday, May 20. It begins at 6 p.m. Congratulations to our eighth grade graduating class and we wish them the best as they enter into high school next fall!
The 2021-2022 School Year is quickly coming to an end. The last day of school is Wednesday, May 25. Students will attend on an abbreviated schedule next Wednesday. Dismissal time for Pre-K is 11:30 a.m.; kindergarten through fifth grade is 12:20 p.m.; and sixth through eighth grade is 11:45 a.m. Kids Connection will be open on May 25.
May is National Mental Health Awareness Month. It is a time to raise awareness of trauma and the impact it can have on the physical, emotional, and mental well-being of children, families, and communities. It is a great time to be reminded of the importance of self-care. Take time to rest and relax. Unplug from electronic devices and enjoy some quiet time reflecting on your day. Enjoy time outdoors to take a walk, hike, or just sit outside for a few minutes to clear your mind.
Please visit our website and social media sites for a complete listing of the upcoming field days, awards programs, and celebrations.
We hope everyone has a safe, healthy, and enjoyable long weekend.
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
Trending Recipe Videos
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.