To the editor,
Recently, the 2021 Wesley Flag Football League concluded another successful season. Over 175 players competed in the league culminating in a championship tournament. The league, sponsored and run by Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Etowah had 24 teams from Pre-K through 9th grade. The league plays games and practices two nights a week at the terrific facilities at Bicentennial Park.
The league is guided by the mission statement of the NFL Flag Football program to empower youth athletes and install a lifelong passion for flag football that is engaging, fun and accessible for everyone. Additionally, it is a structured opportunity for kids to discover the importance of sportsmanship, teamwork, and friendship - both on and off the field.
I believe we are blessed to have a program such as this in McMinn County. Too often, it seems, we lose sight of the primary focus of youth sports, and that is to have fun. In this day and age of year-round, dedicated sports that require time, money and commitment, Wesley Flag Football provides an opportunity for our kids to get outside, play, compete and have fun with their friends. Kids of all ages and skill levels play flag football, and we encourage and welcome everyone. On game nights, it is very satisfying to see the players running around before the game, different jerseys, players from different teams throwing the ball around, playing with each other, just having fun being kids.
A lot of time and effort goes into the league, including coaches and officials, food trucks, maintenance, equipment and scheduling. Parents and grandparents, family and friends all contribute to the great atmosphere. The leadership team from Wesley Memorial UMC, particularly the league commissioner, Cody Goodin, should be commended for the job they have done in growing this program over the past few years. I believe their commitment and dedication to the youth of our community is an example for all of us to follow when it is time to “get involved.”
Following a night of exciting games this past year, a parent commented how much their family enjoyed flag football. Their child was a terrific athlete, involved in competitive sports, one of the few that will go onto play high school sports. Following a tough loss, the parent stated that with flag football, we want to win, but while winning is important, flag football allows their child to have fun, enjoy sports, and be outside with friends and family. It makes losing seem less important when you are having fun playing.
For some, many in our culture, winning is the only thing. Granted, I believe winning is more fun than losing. But there are often more lessons to learn in the losses than in the wins. So, if our children are going to play sports, let’s have fun while we play. I think flag football has done a great job of teaching and living out this lesson.
Vince Brown
Athens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.