To the editor,
I am writing as a concerned librarian and community member about the recent decision to remove the book “Maus” by Art Spiegelman from the McMinn County Schools curriculum.
I am director of the library at Tennessee Wesleyan University, a tenured professor of library science, and have taught a course in Young Adult Literature. I am also a new member of the McMinn County Neighbors.
I understand that proper policies were not followed in response to the objections to this book. In libraries, we have forms for concerned citizens to fill out when materials are in question, and proper authorities review those concerns before decisions are made. One must have a paper trail to show that the proper procedures were taken. I urge the school board to follow set policies and procedures in this and future challenges.
I also implore board members to allow your teachers and curriculum specialists to do their jobs. Our State of Tennessee curriculum specialists and our county teachers and curriculum leaders chose this book judiciously for eighth graders. Several of the classroom teachers spoke eloquently at the board meeting of the value of keeping and teaching this text. Please, defer to their expertise. They have studied and achieved degrees which authorize them to make decisions about the appropriateness of certain texts for certain ages and in formulating effective curricula.
By the way, “Maus” is a starred “Most Highly Recommended” title in these key selection lists: Best Books for Young Teen Readers Grades 7-10, Best Books for Young Adults, Middle and Junior High Core Collection, and Senior High Core Collection. And Library Journal calls it an “undisputed classic.”
Each year in September, the American Library Association celebrates “Banned Books Week” to bring attention to the dangers of censorship. Libraries all over the country celebrate free speech and our right to read. We hold events to read aloud from banned and challenged books that others have tried to silence. This year, people nationwide will read aloud from “Maus” and remember how McMinn County, Tennessee banned it.
In truth, there is a well-meaning censor in each of us, wanting to share certain things with others or protect others from certain things. But we must resist because where a parent can decide what his or her own child can or can’t read, groups cannot deny others’ rights to read. You threaten citizens’ very constitutional rights set forth in our First Amendment, those of free speech.
Another very real danger in this censorship is that you undermine the intelligence of the state curriculum leaders, the teachers that have been hired to do their jobs, and the librarians who chose the best and worthiest of materials. It insults and silences the authors who pour their hearts and souls into their art for our benefit. It keeps youths in the dark, letting ignorance prevail.
I read “Maus” I and II and am impressed with this book as an effective portrayal of the history of the Jews during World War II.
It brings history to life in a way that even films cannot do. It is a graphic novel which entices even reluctant readers to read. It is rare and valuable primary source material — an interview of an actual concentration camp survivor by his son. It allows us to get to know Jewish characters and gives us a window into the persecution and perseverance this population has had to endure for centuries. It is a story of survival.
One just falls in love with the father, Vladek — a loveable curmudgeon who has survived against immense odds. I found the instances of language and nudity minimal, certainly nothing these eighth graders have not already seen in movies, internet, and popular music. Language is not used gratuitously in this book — only sparingly when truly needed for realism.
Last fall, there was a school book banning in York, Pennsylvania, in which the school board later reversed its decision based on public outcry, thereby salvaging its reputation and its students’ freedoms. I urge this school board to follow the proper procedures and to consider the objections of the good citizens of this county, the educated authority of your teachers and librarians, the overwhelmingly negative global response you have received, the interviews with Art Speigelman himself, and most importantly, the education of our youth, and reinstate the book to the curriculum and any libraries which have removed it.
Julie Adams
Athens
