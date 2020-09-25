According to this newspaper, federal grants recently awarded to McMinn County will help extend water lines into rural parts of the county.
This might not seem like big news in the midst of a pandemic, but it’s good news. And it’s another chapter in the historic relationship between humans and drinking water.
Access to water determined the location of human settlements and migration routes for millennia. Springs in McMinn and Monroe counties determined encampment sites for Cherokee people who were marched through here in 1838 as part of the Trail of Tears.
When Etta Carlock Jackson was interviewed about life in Etowah before the L&N arrived, she said, “We got our water from Green’s Spring.” Historical accounts tell us that spring was located on John Green’s farm.
In 1910, A.B. Bayless, T.A. Aber, John Byrd, T.E.H. McCroskey and T.F. Peck incorporated the Etowah Water & Light Company to provide water and electricity to the fledging city.
The company pumped water from a reservoir in Peck Town (West Etowah) that was fed by wells. As the town’s population swelled, new wells were dug to fill the reservoir.
T.W. Cantrell purchased the Etowah Water & Light company in 1919 and shifted from producing electricity in Etowah to buying electric power from other sources. One source was the East Tennessee Power Company. Its first hydroelectric plant on the Ocoee River was completed in 1911 and began generating electricity in 1912.
In 1929, Cantrell’s company built a new facility that pumped water from John Green’s spring – Etowah’s original source. A 1944 Etowah Quad Map shows the pumping station located on the east side of the railroad, almost directly across the tracks and Highway 411 from Greenhill Cemetery.
Etowah Water & Light passed from private to public ownership in 1939 when the City of Etowah purchased it for $600,000. More affordable electricity was easier to obtain then, thanks to the creation of TVA, but drinking water remained a challenge.
Dry spells would elicit public notices to restrict water use and boil any used for drinking.
Sandy Brewer is researching old issues of the “Etowah Enterprise” and recently came across a 1949 edition that featured Editor Frank McKinney’s famous “Twelve Points Program.” Number seven on Frank’s wish list was “unlimited supply of water from the Hiwassee River.”
In 1956, Etowah began drawing water from the Hiwassee River. The Harless T. Johnston Family was especially pleased because they owned the Coca Cola Bottling Plant in Etowah and relied on water to produce the popular soft drink.
The Etowah plant filtered the Hiwassee water to remove chemicals added during treatment and produced a soft drink that was reputed to be the best around. Old timers still talk about how good the “Old Etowah Cokes” were.
Nowadays, we are so accustomed to a ready supply of clean drinking water that we don’t think about it. But others are thinking about it. In some cases, they are arguing about it.
In 2013, Georgia passed a resolution to move the GA/TN state line north in order to claim water from the Tennessee River. The next year, Georgia softened its stance and suggested Tennessee could retain the strip of land in question — and its 30,817 residents — if a pipeline could be built to pump water from Nickajack Lake to Atlanta.
They are still trying to make it happen.
Georgia is aggravating Florida too. The Apalachicola Oyster is on life support due to years of drought, overfishing and declining fresh water emptying into Apalachicola Bay. It takes a mix of fresh and saltwater for the iconic Apalachicola Oyster to thrive.
The decline of fresh water is due, in part, to the water Atlanta pulls out of Lake Lanier (one reason they want to dip their buckets into Lake Nickajack) and the degradation of the Chattahoochee River that empties into the Apalachicola River.
Several years ago, I read in the “Atlanta Journal Constitution” where Georgia Gov. Sonny Purdue pooh-poohed Florida’s concerns by saying, “People are more important than oysters.” He basically dismissed the individuals and businesses dependent on Apalachicola Bay oysters, not to mention the oysters.
There is currently a five-year moratorium on harvesting Apalachicola Oysters, hopefully giving the oyster reefs time to recover. It’s necessary, but a lot of people will suffer.
And, water issues are not restricted to the U.S. In 2019, UNICEF announced more than 25% of the world’s population lacks access to clean water.
Just last week, a United Nations report warned the rise of sea levels, melting glaciers and declining snow packs is threatening water supplies for billions of people. When Jim and I visited Glacier National Park, we were stunned at the historic photographs that clearly show how the glaciers there have shrunk.
Nations have fought wars over natural resources for centuries. I hope future generations don’t have to do it over water. I am grateful to live in a place that has an ample supply of clean water coming out of the mountains and a local utility that brings it to my front door.
I hope the day comes when every person in the world will enjoy the same advantage.
Linda Caldwell is the former executive director of the Tennessee Overhill Heritage Association. She has served on numerous regional, state, and national boards for organizations that focus on history, preservation, community arts, and rural economic development. She can be reached at lindacaldwell1942@gmail.com
