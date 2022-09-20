The past few months have been quite warm, but I don’t mind the heat. In fact, being from the deep south, I rather enjoy it. We are blessed here in southeast Tennessee with a special way to cool off when the temperature becomes too much to bear.
On one of those hot mid-summer Saturdays, I loaded up my family and a few friends and we headed over to the Hiwassee River to cool
off.
We visited a newly-opened store in Athens to acquire provisions, checked the weather — which was iffy — decided we would brave it, and got on the road.
Once we staked our claim to a small piece of shoreline on the Hiwassee River, we quickly found more than just cool running water.
The shore wasn’t cool enough under the shade of a Paw Paw tree, so I took my folding chair out into the stream. Lost in thought, I sat staring at the majesty of the foggy knobs carved out by nature’s most powerful
force.
Then without warning, the kids came running, splashing river water on the open pages of my notebook. Without comment, I watch the ink smear into blue and purple. Making sure I don’t lose any thoughts, I blot the pages and consider my fault of being out of place, making notes and sketches in the middle of a creek, as the kids splash and play around me.
What we found beyond the cool running water was a day of discovery and excitement. The kids wanted to explore the area around us and, secretly, this childlike curiosity still thrives within me. We venture down the stream to find rhododendron, Saint John’s Wort, and Paw Paw. We also find non-native, invasive species of bamboo and privet. We note for the children the uniqueness, beauty, and dangers of each.
Then, without warning of a thunderclap, a gentle drizzle comes and swiftly turns heavier and heavier. We edge under a canopy of maple leaves, not minding playing in the rain — neither kids nor adults.
Once the rain slowed, we returned to our exploratory wading.
We saw minnows, birds of all types, and even a small snake who was clearly more afraid of us than we were of it.
The kids let their curiosity lead them along the snake’s slithering escape route, creeping toward holes and peeking around roots,
but at a safe enough distance to simply observe.
We all share this space: This bend of river, this piece of ground, this time of life. I return to my notebook to scratch the hope I have for my children and my friends’ children. That they grow and continue to respect each other, our environment, and uphold our duty to protect nature’s beauty. That they help preserve her bounty for their children.
Fog begins to rise as the cool water meets the blanket of warm air settling atop the stream and my chair is unexpectedly sinking.
They have let the dam, so I move the chair to higher ground and pay close attention to the change in the water, speed and temperature. As a diver, I have been aware of the thermocline — that space where the water temperature drastically changes from one place to the next — but I haven’t experienced it mid-calf — it was exhilarating. An appropriate rush to wrap a day of cooling off.
This day in our blessed backyard would not have been possible without the care of our predecessors preserving this place that we share in their own time.
Our generational duty remains not to disturb or infringe upon each other or our spaces, but to transmit them not only not less, but greater, and more beautifully than it was transmitted to us.
Friends: Be kind, care for each other and our special places so we may remain the Athens that is blessed beyond measure.
C. Seth Sumner is the city manager of Athens.
