Three years ago, two orphaned kittens showed up in the breezeway of my apartment building. My neighbors and I began feeding them, but that was as far as we could go.
The kittens, although clearly hungry, would not even sniff the food if we were anywhere near them. No way were they going to allow themselves to be held or even touched. The bolder of the two disappeared, leaving only the gray one. Fancying myself a kitten-whisperer, I patiently, obsessively, began inching closer and closer to the cute-but-wild animal as he ate his food as rapidly as possible, keeping one eye on me throughout.
Months passed, the kitten became a cat, and I wasn’t getting any younger either. Finally I was able to stroke the top of his head as he wolfed down his humble fare. I had my foot in the door. Until last week, I could look forward to, at the end of each day, tickling him behind the ears until he tumbled onto his back, awaiting a belly rub. However, whenever I make the slightest attempt to pick him up, he scrambles away from me, diving off the second-floor breezeway as if in mortal danger.
Then Shadow (after two years, we rewarded him with a name) disappeared. I mourned him. Nevermore would Shadow follow me all the way to the mail room and then race ahead of me up the stairs for his dinner and my attention. Nonetheless, life goes on. After a few days, Shadow began fading away into the past. Then, just when he was about to become yet another ghost, he reappeared. A joyful reunion ensued. Joyful for me anyway, more stoic for Shadow. Now he’s slipped into his old routine. Last night, I found it annoying. He’s underfoot all the way up the stairs, yowls until the cat chow is in the bowl, and then scratches at the door as if he hasn’t been given enough food and/or respect. As long as Shadow was lodged securely in the past, out of touch and out of time, my memories of him were inviolate. His exile ended, I behold his paws of clay.
Late in life, the British historian Richard Henry Tawney was asked to name the greatest societal advance of his lifetime.
Without hesitation, as I picture it, he replied, “That would be in the deportment of dogs.”
Yet surely there must have been more distant (out of touch and out of time) eras that Tawney would not speak of so dismissively. If not, his burden of interpreting history must have been a difficult cross to bear. The young have always borne the brunt of such cynicism. Kids get worse every year, the teachers say. You can’t get good help anymore, the plant manager echoes. Today’s music is just noise. Even Socrates had nothing good to say about the rising generation. The age of miracles has passed, our future is behind us. And what are the young to make of our unceasing despair?
In “Gravity’s Rainbow,” Thomas Pynchon’s character Slothrop, mired in the dystopia of post-war Europe, still rises to think that “through some window of the town, lying in some bed, already browsing at the edges of the fields of sleep, is a kid for whom the metal voice with its foreign accent is a sign of nightly security, to be part of the wild fields, the rain on the sea, dogs, smells of cooking from strange windows, dirt roads … part of this unrecoverable summer.”
My experience as a teacher tells me kids don’t change much. The fads and the crazes change, of course, but are they not images from the cracked mirror of our own histories? All human hearts and imaginations seek fresh air. The atmosphere encircling the young is as strange and uncertain to them as it is to us. I was fortunate to explore it with them for a while, a time I hold dear.
By the way, I think what Richard Henry Tawney said is among the funniest quotations I’ve heard. I like to imagine the faces of those in the room when he uttered it. I wonder what he would think if he knew that is the only knowledge I have of him. He wouldn’t be surprised, I suspect, nor would he be disappointed. I hope Shadow is on the breezeway when I get home tonight. I’d like to address his recent deportment, but I’ll have to keep my distance. I doubt he will listen. He’s young still and has problems of his own.
Stephen W. Dick is an Athens resident and was a teacher at Athens City Middle School (then Athens Junior High School) from 1989 until 2005.
