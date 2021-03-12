If you spend enough time in nature, you get to witness some amazing things.
One sight that I will never forget happened on safari in Masai Mara Reserve in Kenya. We were driving our Toyota truck on a back road, trying to avoid the other tourists. It had been raining and, as we slid down a very steep stretch of muddy road, we saw before us a herd of elephants.
There was no way we would be able to reverse uphill on that surface, so we waited and watched. The elephants had arranged themselves in a circle with their heads facing out. They gave us a wary look and then, as a circle, began moving away from the road into the bushes.
That is when we saw that in the center of the circle, protected by all its “aunts,” was a newborn elephant calf. As the herd drifted away, the mother supported the baby with her trunk.
Within a few hours, the calf would be walking on its own. Even after they were out of sight, we sat there, awed by the beauty and privilege. Later, when we discussed it among ourselves, we remembered how the herd, made up almost entirely of juveniles and adult females, had protected the vulnerable mother and child and stood their ground in the face of our truck.
In elephant society, the females rule the roost. The phenomenon that we witnessed is actually quite common. Female elephants help each other with childcare and support each other in difficult times.
There is a matriarch who is usually the oldest individual and all others follow her lead. Males stay with the herd until they are about 14 years old and then they wander off, either joining a bachelor group or moving across the savanna alone.
Elephants really do have long memories. During her 60-year life span, a matriarch will remember important places, such as where to find water during a drought or the best path through certain places. She makes the decisions about how the herd will move as it looks for food. Elephants are not the only species led by the females. Bonobo chimps have an alpha female who leads a “council” of both sexes. While the council makes the decisions, the matriarch retains the ultimate say in what the group will do. The females are the ones who leave their natal group and go out into the world, while the males typically remain in the same troop their entire lives.
Lions, for all our talk of the King of the Jungle, are dependent on the females for hunting, raising the young and watching out for danger. Male lions, with their larger size and conspicuous manes, have difficulty stalking their prey. Instead, a group of females will sneak into a herd of grazing animals and together attack and kill. At this point, the lion swaggers in and exerts his superior strength to push the huntresses away and have the first bite for himself. The Spotted (or Laughing) Hyena is led by females, but not in a cooperative society: it’s dog eat dog in the hyena world. Females are larger than the males and they provide only for their own offspring.
Kills are not shared outside the pack. The males, and other females, are aggressively kept away from each small family pack by the female leader.
What about human females? Well, we can see all of the typical female behaviors in nature also echoed in human societies.
Like a lioness, women provide whatever their family needs. What is “women’s work” except chores that are so unpleasant that others find a way to get out of doing them? If nobody else will do it, it becomes “women’s work.”
Like a Bonobo, women make a hundred important decisions every day at home and at work that impact our health and happiness. We expect wisdom and fairness from them and are seldom disappointed. Like a hyena, a woman will protect her family against outsiders or anything that threatens it. Like the elephant matriarch, women are traditionally the memory-keepers of our families. As cultures become more highly technical, the advantages of physical strength become less important. Technology gives us more free time for education and extra activities. You never know, if Michelangelo’s sister had had a washing machine, she might have been a great artist too! Leadership is being shared and equality between the sexes is slowly becoming a reality.
Sometimes “female” qualities — like compassion, cooperation and loyalty — have been considered weaknesses. But there is nothing weak or fragile about carrying on in the face of adversity, raising a family, providing food and educating children. Every one of those characteristics is a strength that our society depends upon.
Hamlet said, “Frailty thy name is Woman,” but he was angry with his mother at the time. I prefer what Ruth Bader Ginsberg said about women, “Not fragile like a flower, fragile like a bomb.”
Last Monday was International Women’s Day and March is Women’s History Month. Let’s celebrate!
Kathryn Hunter is from McMinn County and holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
