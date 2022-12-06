It’s here — that season when you throw sanity out the window and with wild abandon throw yourself full throttle into the holidays. I mean, there are things to do, people to see, and places to go. Not to mention there’s only a certain amount of time to make things happen. Right?
According to the Journal of Marriage and Family Review, one of the six key relationship habits is time together. The others are: Appreciation/affection, commitment, positive communication, strong coping skills, and spiritual well-being. So, how can you and your family practice the habit of spending time together, even during this busy holiday season?
The holiday season is full of opportunities for us to really be there for our friends, family, and even strangers. It may be tempting to rush through it all and complete our to-do list with as little financial and emotional damage as possible. However, this season has the unique potential to create a new mindshift going forward.
1. Play games. Most games are pretty quick, and your kids will appreciate the time you spend together. So break out the cards or board games, and let them win a little.
2. Include them in the holiday prep. If your family is like mine, you’ve probably been going in 10 different directions. That’s a lot for kids to take in. And they want to be helpful. Let them help in all the small ways they can!
3. Ask what their favorite thing to do during the holidays is. There’s so much to do and so much fun to be had! Find out what your child loves to do and do it as a family.
4. Try hot beverages together and teach them how to make their favorite. Introduce your kids to a few different hot drinks and make them together. Get creative and help them discover what they like.
5. Set aside time to check in on them. The holidays are hectic for everyone. Rushing from work parties to social parties to school events can be exhausting. Your kids feel it, too. Set aside some time to talk and see how they’re doing.
6. Make something special for others. What better way to build empathy than putting empathy into action? Ask your kids what you can do as a family to give back to those around you.
7. Take a family day. Most kids get a two-week break for the holidays. You may have travel plans and family gatherings that take up lots of that time. But take a day for just your family. Make it an adventure and let the kids help plan it.
It’s kind of amazing that the most meaningful gift we can give doesn’t require us to spend money. Perhaps the best present is to be present during the holidays. Time is the one thing that once spent, you can’t get it back. Invest wisely.
Lauren Hall is the president and CEO of First Things First and can be contacted at lauren@firstthings.org
