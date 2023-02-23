Last summer, I was privileged to hear a concert of Vivaldi’s "Four Seasons" in Venice, the city where it was written. The acoustics were perfect and the musicians inspired. Add to that a full moon over the stone bridges and canals as we walked home. The whole experience was wondrous.
I have also been privileged to be in the audience of a few of the Arts Council concerts, several of which were flawless and all of which left me singing the songs for a week afterwards.
But last week I attended the concert of a lifetime, in Okefenokee Swamp.
Three of us loaded up the canoes and went for a paddling/camping trip into the swamp. If you’ve never been, put it on your bucket list.
The water of the Suwannee River is dark brown, the color of tea, because of tannins from the vegetation. The result is that, no matter the position of the sun, there is always a perfect reflection in the water. It is an optical illusion that sometimes makes you wonder if you are somehow floating in the air, questioning which is down and which is up. A few times, I leaned over to grab a branch only to realize that the physical branch was up higher in a tree, and the one I was trying for was the reflection.
There was enough wildlife to keep us interested. Within a few hundred yards, we’d already seen our first “gator” and by the end of our three-day trip, we were actually fairly blasé about them. We saw birds: Sandhill Cranes, storks, ibis, herons and egrets. We saw several turtles, including one hatchling so small we thought it was a nut until I picked it up.
We paddled out through the swamp to camping platforms. The first night, our platform was well above the water level, which was good since an alligator came in around dusk and circled about, obviously looking for handouts (or outstretched hands?). I slept with a paddle next to me, just in case. Our next platform, eight miles away, was actually attached to solid ground, low enough that any self-respecting alligator could have ambled up to greet us. Luckily, in Okefenokee, gators have plenty to eat without adding plump humans to their diet. It is humbling and encouraging to find that we are not the tastiest prey in the swamp.
Okefenokee is an International Dark Sky Reserve, and you really feel the remoteness of the campsites when the sun goes down. There is no other light except the moon and stars, and they are spectacular.
Sundown is also when the concert begins.
Okefenokee is home to more than 20 species of frogs and toads, each with its own vocalization. For example, the Bull Frog, which can grow up to 8” and can eat small birds and snakes, makes the loud croak we often associate with bogs. Only males can croak, as it requires a sac in their throat that expands with air.
Many frogs are named for the noise they make: The Cricket Frog chirps, the Peeper Frog peeps and the Pig Frog grunts like a pig. Chorus Frogs raise their voices in a scratchy trill. Somebody out there sounded like a clock being wound, notch by notch and someone else sounded like a creaky door.
Some frogs can vocalize at 100 decibels. In fact, batrachiologists (frog researchers) have to wear earplugs to protect their hearing. Even female frogs can’t take the cacophony and some have evolved with noise-canceling lungs that manage to reduce the sound of all but their own species.
So imagine this: You are sleeping under a clear sky with millions of stars, no other humans within eight miles, and for your exclusive enjoyment you hear peeping, chirping, grunting, snorting, trilling and croaking in 100-decibel surround sound all night long! There might also be some snoring, which is probably not produced by frogs (maybe Big Foot?). It isn’t easy, it isn’t comfortable, but it is truly glorious!
Vivaldi is great. Our local concerts are as good as any other HUMAN music. But if you really want to hear nature’s song, go to the swamp!
