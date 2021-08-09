I can remember as a child getting my vaccine for polio.
There was a table with hundreds of sugar cubes and we all lined up, I can’t remember where it was, some kind of clinic I think, and we were all given a sugar cube to eat that had the vaccine in it.
I didn’t know its importance at the time and didn’t really care at the time. In fact, I wanted more sugar cubes if I’m being honest. Back then in the ‘50s, there was no questioning or refusal about taking the vaccine, we were told it would work by the experts and took it willingly without hesitation.
I didn’t know anything about polio except it scared my parents. I remember seeing kids in lung machines and that scared me, but I didn’t know how it was caught and, again, as a little kid my thoughts were dressing up as a cowboy and getting little strips of caps to make loud sounds for my cap pistols.
Later on, in high school, I had a friend who survived polio and one of his legs was shriveled up and he walked with a limp all the time. But I had taken the vaccine and never caught it, so again I didn’t care, because as a teenager wearing the right kind of clothes was more important at that time.
There was no social media at the time and only three channels on our TV with the three major networks and when the news came on it was boring to us kids, so no attention was paid to that either, because again, it was all about me, and the Beatles were so cool.
I say all this because it was a different time, but the virus back then killed people just like the virus is killing people now. I really struggle to understand the difference between the time back then and now.
The main difference is social media and so many mixed messages and people struggling who to believe and who to ignore.
Medical progress is greater now and the medical community has helped get rid of a lot of diseases that in the past plagued all of us.
Most of us trust our local doctor and will do what they recommend to keep us safe. But this virus is relatively new, building up from last March of 2020 and starting to kill people.
We continue struggling to understand it and stop it as fast as we can to help save lives.
Most of us trusted that the vaccine would stop the virus and willingly took the shots as soon as we could. Some thought the whole process was too rushed. Others talked about the shot having a chip in it and others thought the shot would make your arm magnetic.
The wild stories have scared a lot of people into not taking the vaccine out of not knowing exactly who to believe.
The biggest difference I see between the times back when polio ravaged young people and the way COVID and the new Delta virus is killing off people now is that polio was with us a long time.
Our parents watched the people dying for years and were desperate for any kind of cure. COVID and Delta virus has only been with us less than two years.
I believe people are seeing that the unvaccinated people are the ones dying and the increases in their deaths are making people believers. It has to, unfortunately, take time for the idea to become reality that this disease is real and will be with us for maybe years.
Sadly, many people will die over this time because some of us are not convinced all of this is real.
We had years to realize how deadly polio was and jumped at the chance for a cure. How long we will have to wait for the unvaccinated to come to the same conclusion will be when the deaths are so overwhelming in numbers they can’t deny the facts anymore and no one knows when that will be, sad to say.
Bill Freeman is a retired mental health counselor and a progressive Democrat in McMinn County. He can be reached at calabash52@gmail.com
