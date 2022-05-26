Depression is a serious and common mental illness. It is the second most common form of mental illness, second only to anxiety disorders. In fact, more than 300 million people worldwide suffer from depression.
The prevalence of depression took a big upswing during the pandemic with 24% of people worldwide experiencing depression during the onset of the COVID-19. In the United States, we are seeing this across all age groups, including 41% of adults, 61% of college students and 25% of children and adolescents.
Suffering from depression does not represent a character flaw. It is not a sign of weakness, and those suffering from it cannot simply “get over it.” The causes that lead to suffering from this brain disorder are very complex, including the person’s genetics, as well as biological, social, economic, environmental and psychological factors. It can appear at any age, with the prevalence being higher for women than men.
It has nothing to do with just “being sad” for a few days; in fact, the feelings that a person with depression experiences are much deeper and interfere with the performance of daily activities. Simply getting out of bed and taking a shower can be huge challenge for someone suffering from depression. The following list are all symptoms of depression:
1. Little interest or pleasure in doing things
2. Feeling down, depressed or hopeless
3. Trouble falling or staying asleep, or sleeping too much
4. Feeling tired or having little energy
5. Poor appetite or overeating
6. Feeling bad about yourself or that you are a failure, or have let yourself or your family down
7. Trouble concentrating on things such as reading the newspaper or watching TV
8. Moving or speaking so slowly that other people could have noticed, or the opposite — being so fidgety or restless that you have been moving around a lot more than usual
9. Thoughts that you would be better off dead or hurting yourself in some way
If you experience five or more of the symptoms listed above during the same two-week period, you may be suffering from depression. There is help to be found — reach out! Depression is a treatable condition with therapy, medications, or a combination of both.
Volunteer Behavioral Health is ready to help. Same day appointments are available. Please call 1-877-567-6051 to start your path to recovery.
