Marriage is tough and we all make mistakes. I’ve made some big ones in my marriage.
I don’t know what mistake you made or what you did to hurt your wife, but I do know this: You have a chance to save your marriage. Choosing to do so is a huge first step.
I’ve been where you are. By our second year of marriage, I screwed up majorly and hurt the one person who matters more to me than anyone else. But, as I write this, we are celebrating our 17th anniversary.
So I offer you hope if you’re willing to invest the time and energy.
I’d like to tell you there’s a quick fix or three steps to healing a broken marriage, but there’s not. If you are committed to repairing the relationship, and your wife is open to it, all you can do is take it day by day.
Let’s start here. You have to own what you did. Don’t pass the blame off on anyone else. You made a decision; you did something wrong. Own that.
As I said, I made some big mistakes and I own them. My wife isn’t at fault for my past decisions. I carry the burden of my mistakes and it can be a heavy burden. But when she sees that you own your mistakes, she may be more willing to forgive you.
Show your wife that you desire to mend the relationship. This takes effort. She needs to see that you want to make things right. Gifts and flowers won’t heal these wounds.
Depending on the gravity of the mistake, there may be a massive break in trust. You have to rebuild it. You have to walk with her hand in hand. She may need space to process. You may need to seek out counseling.
Ask her what she needs, not what you can do to make up for your mistake. What is required to heal both of you may take you out of your comfort zone, too. The best step for us was a fresh start.
So five and a half years into our marriage, we relocated 1,000 miles from our hometown. The next five years were about reconnecting with each other and re-establishing who we were as a family. During this time, we decided to use our struggles to help other young couples.
It may take years to repair the damage that’s been done, but it’s worth the wait. Your relationship can still move forward.
Wounds take time to heal. Emotional wounds take significantly more time than physical wounds. The deeper the wound, the longer it takes to heal.
Stay by her side. She isn’t the only one who needs healing either. The fact that you hurt her enough that you are questioning the security of your marriage means you need time to heal as well.
Warning: Guilt is dangerous. Don’t let it consume you. Seek individual help if you’re feeling overwhelmed.
And then there’s pride. For us men, it can be challenging to set our pride aside. If you’re honest, pride may have gotten you where you are.
You have to humble yourself enough to own what you did. A healthy marriage takes sacrifice and putting each other’s needs first.
Your relationship can survive! If you’re both willing to work together, you can move beyond this hurt. And you know what? Your relationship will come out stronger.
I am still processing and healing from my mistakes. I don’t know that I will ever fully heal. But I do know that my wife has forgiven me. I know I am harder on myself than she is.
We are healthier today than we’ve ever been. Our marriage is stronger and we see our past issues as a way to help other marriages.
You’ve got this. Take it one day at a time. No matter how hard it seems, don’t give up.
I’m rooting for you and I’m here for you!
Mitchell Qualls is the operations director at First Things First. Contact him at mitchell@firstthings.org
