Recently I had the pleasure of talking with some extremely bright and passionate high school students about their reactions to the removal of “Maus: A Survivor’s Tale” from the ELA curriculum in McMinn County Schools.
Folks in the area were weighing in on both sides of the issue, and the international attention on our area was quite unusual. As is common with news cycles, there has been some tapering off of press releases and TV coverage in the last couple of weeks.
However, the challenges to books are continuing around our region. Maryville, Chattanooga, Knoxville and Nashville are experiencing similar events to ours, and it looks as if the entire country is going to face some form of “ethical” wrath from groups that believe our youth “can’t handle the truth.”
So it made sense for me to contact some of those people who would be most affected by these decisions. I submitted some questions to them and soon learned just how thoughtful, caring and forward thinking they are.
Natalie Leonesio is a high school sophomore and Emma Stratton and Ruby Morgan are juniors, and they have been actively engaged in the “Maus” discussion from the beginning of the removal process.
I asked them if they felt that “Maus” was age-appropriate for eighth graders. In contrast to the school board members who felt the work clearly was not, these young ladies heartily disagreed.
Natalie indicated, “My peers and I go to school to prepare ourselves for life as adults. We learn about historical downfalls to ensure that they never happen again. This story is a true interpretation of the cruelty and prejudice that drove the Holocaust.”
Emma stated, “I absolutely believe ‘Maus’ is appropriate for 13-14 year olds. The language you view in this book is the same language kids that age use. The content of the book is graphic, but I can assure you that these kids see graphic videos and play graphic games every day.”
Ruby added, “Yes, I do feel it is not only appropriate but critical for that age range to read. It humanizes the experience of Holocaust victims and their families, as well as discusses it in a way that makes it easier to understand (Jews as mice, Nazis as cats, and Poles as pigs).”
Upon reading “Maus,” there is a definite visceral reaction for most folks. Ruby said, “Mostly sadness. The first book deals very heavily with the long-term ramifications of the Holocaust, and I found it incredibly sad and eye opening.”
Natalie said while reading the book, “There was this melancholy feeling I had. I had learned about the terrible hate crimes performed during the Holocaust prior to reading ‘Maus.’ Reading about the family losses and constant hiding and not only the fear of dying but the fear of living was something I hardly come across in any novels.”
Emma echoed that sentiment.
“My initial reaction to the book was very somber. The Holocaust was a terrible thing and the way that we read about the author’s father going through it made the reader feel connected with the family and the story.”
Interestingly, the three did discuss it with their peers. Some of them had read the book, some had not. Emma mentioned, “My peers all had the same initial reaction as I did, confusion. We wondered why the book was banned. They questioned what was so wrong with the book that the school board would feel the need to ban it. Even the people who have different views than I do agreed with me, and no one agreed with the school board.”
Ruby said, “Some are okay with the banning, citing their faith and conservative beliefs. Most of my friends are against the banning, though, and support my activism against the school board’s decision.” Natalie vocalized, “My friends and I were infuriated and confused. We recalled reading books like ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ and ‘Unbroken’ in middle school. They depict periods and events in history that involve mature content such as sexual assault, racism, and explicit dehumanization. Reading literature that references these real-world issues teaches students that these things aren’t acceptable, therefore preventing them from occurring.”
When I asked their opinions about the future of high school education in light of so many book challenges nationally, they had no hesitation in answering.
Ruby explained, “I think, ultimately, it will inspire more restrictions on our access to media and literature. There are already ‘content blockers’ on our laptops that block out any inappropriate sites/content. They also restrict things that are important for research. I was trying to write a paper the other day and I needed to watch a video to reference from, but it was blocked so I couldn’t watch it.”
She feels, and I agree with her, that this situation is quite concerning in the realm of high school education in future years.
Natalie believes the future of education in McMinn County will be “lacking a strong source in teaching their students about the Holocaust due to this decision. This is one of the most honest and real representations of the Holocaust in literature the world has to offer.” Emma strongly agrees, “I believe if we do not see this decision as a serious threat to the future of education, then we are ignorant. This decision could lead to more books being ‘banned.’” All three students have read other equally-impactful Holocaust books, such as “Night,” by Elie Weisel; “The Diary of Anne Frank,” and “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas.” They know there are people who have objections to these titles, as well, but still feel they are important works that are meaningful to their peers.
As a final question, I asked them to consider what they would recommend to the McMinn County School Board about their decision. They had some excellent insight with their responses.
Ruby carefully stated, “I would ask them to listen to the students. They are supposed to be looking out for our best interests, but they are not listening to what we have to say. This particular graphic novel could be such an integral part of learning history for these kids. Furthermore, it is a wonderful novel and I encourage the board to actually read it if they haven’t.”
Emma replied, “I honestly don’t know if anything I say will make them change their minds. I just want the school board to apologize to the author and his family, and add the book back in the curriculum for grades 6-12. It’s okay to realize your mistakes and take action to change.”
Natalie thinks, “I would tell the board members that in order to understand someone’s story you have to allow them to tell all of it: The ugly parts, the uncensored parts, the unsugar-coated parts. Why? Because that is the reality of what the six million Jewish people who died (and the few that survived) went through. You can not censor history. Students deserve to be taught the truth, no matter how bloody it is.”
I came away from this encounter with these very astute young women with renewed hope for the future of our city, county, state, and nation. What a refreshing vision they have, without rose-colored glasses, of the differences between right and wrong.
They have been taught well by family, teachers and friends to give them the strength of character, compassion, caring, wisdom and, most of all, the soul of human kindness that will propel them to do special and important deeds in the future. And we can take some lessons from them about standing up for what is right and just. As Anne Frank said in “Anne Frank’s Tales from the Secret Annex”: “How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.”
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
