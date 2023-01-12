To the Editor,
Remember what it was like to be eight years old? Just four feet tall? Third grade and reading all those great little chapter books, the thrill of reading on your own, reading because it is fun and you can’t wait to find out what happens next?
I am trying to wrap my mind around the need expressed by folks with whom I share my native Tennessee — the need to punish. If 3rd graders (and 4th graders are included in the law) don’t perform at a certain level on a standardized test, one test, the law is for them to fail that grade. One test holds eight and nine year olds “accountable” according to the adults in charge, meaning they should be punished with failure, failing third grade, failing fourth grade.
What breaks the spiral of poverty more thoroughly than education? Children do better if they know better: Literacy, numeracy, higher order thinking are linked to better health, better jobs, longevity — yet in Tennessee, one in five children live in poverty. So a child spends roughly 1,000 hours a year in a school, a school that can feed the child, monitor the child’s health and well-being, can provide exercise and socialization, a school that can meet so many needs — to nurture and sustain the child’s well-being, to educate.
But what are we doing in Tennessee? We are gutting our public schools by failing to fund them, by deflecting public money, taxpayer dollars to charter schools and, by means of vouchers, to private and religious schools. We are disrespecting our wonderful teachers by not paying them like the professionals they are.
Worse, much worse is our incomprehension of what children need, what children want.
Read the law: Tenn. Code Ann. § 49-6-3115: “Beginning with the 2022-2023 school year, a student in the third grade shall not be promoted to the next grade level unless the student is determined to be proficient in English language arts (ELA) based on the student’s achieving a performance level rating of ‘on track’ or ‘mastered’ on the ELA portion of the student’s most recent Tennessee comprehensive assessment program (TCAP) test.” And it goes on.
Here is a readiness to punish that completely overlooks the fact that reading deficits are not the fault of the child, but the responsibility of the adults. While professionally the job belongs to the schools, fiscally the responsibility belongs to those who have governance over the schools, starting at the top with our Tennessee General Assembly.
Where do elected officials, with the power of oversight, show an understanding that a school building is a curriculum?
That the entire building, hence curriculum needs to be devoted to literacy — and I don’t mean a bunch of Garfield posters — but to an oral culture, an arts curriculum (particularly music and performance), a language rich culture — so hire the reading teachers, hire the reading specialists and the dedicated librarians, pay teachers for their time to prepare — and I mean all teachers — math, P.E., science, social studies — to teach explicit reading instruction in the content area, to support free and self-selected reading.
Let Tennessee children read, support their reading, lift the fear from their small shoulders.
Dr. Patricia Waters
Athens
