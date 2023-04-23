‘Marxist-type socialists’ push emotional narrative
To the Editor,
I must weigh in again on the subject of gun control. It is a perfect example of the why we must use our heads instead of our hearts in deciding how we must take on the subject of owning weapons in our great state and in our once-great country.
I see these polls going out recently where 75% or 66% of the population are in favor of gun control and that even our governor is now in favor. Isn’t it amazing that this big push takes place immediately after a school shooting and not after letting the emotional dust settle and we are given time to analyze the current situation. Over Emotional? Immature? Absolutely!
Besides all this, current polls are notoriously inaccurate and can be easily manipulated. Especially when run by a college or organization whose monitors are 90% anti- gun!
Well, who is pushing all this emotion? A far-left collection of Marxist-type socialists who believe government should control us, that’s who. Have we noticed how young these demonstrators are? The youth are the easiest to sway to radical beliefs because life’s wisdom hasn’t set in yet. All a person has to do is research these people and you will find that gun control is really not about controlling guns sensibly but is actually a means to an end. And that end is controlling us as a population.
In schools, colleges, in movies and on the news, the propaganda has been very effective on our younger generations. They first get you to override your thought process with emotions. They work hard to bring emotions into contrived situations. You see it all the time.
“Guns are bad! We can’t have that in the house!!”
In their scenarios, only bad people carry guns. This is a relentless agenda that has been changing the hearts and minds of so many young people today.
Look at Europe, where there are almost no guns in the average person’s hands. The citizens can do little about laws they hate and have very little ability to fight back against unjust policies and laws. As a result, Europe is a place where the people must go along with a very radical agenda, one step at a time. This is the same agenda the American leftist radicals are hoping to put American people under.
We must reeducate our children about this before we also become sheeplike pawns of an overbearing government who can virtually do anything they like. We fought the Revolutionary War to get out from under this type of tyranny. Are we so foolish and mindless as to consider bringing one back onto us?
Thomas Samoska, SMSGT, U.S. Air Force, retired
Athens
