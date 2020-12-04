In 1819, Washington Irving wrote the story of Rip Van Winkle, a lazy ne’er-do-well who goes up into the Catskill Mountains to escape his wife’s (well-deserved) nagging.
There he meets some strange men, partakes of their liquor, and wakes up 20 years later having missed the American Revolution, among other things. It’s a humorous “What-If” about missing out years of one’s life.
It is starting to sound personal, as many of us are missing months of seeing our grandchildren or co-workers face-to-face. We are all hoping to wake up before too long and get back to normal!
But for many species, a time of quiet hibernation is an expected event. Hibernation is an adaptation for organisms to survive times of extremes: cold weather or food shortage.
Typically, a species will gorge during times of good weather and abundant food, build up energy supplies in the form of fat, then go into some kind of shelter, protected from the weather. Once in their “hibernacula,” their heart beat reduces to a minimum for survival and their body temperature lowers to match the air temperature. Often, hibernating animals appear dead because their vital signs are so low. Brown bats, for example, lower their heart rate from 400 beats per minute to 25!
This reduces the amount of energy needed, making the fat stores last longer. In extremely hot places, some animals estivate, which is similar to hibernating, except they are escaping the summer heat and drought.
Cicadas go underground for as much as 17 years before emerging for a two-week above-ground orgy.
They are not sleeping while underground. More like sheltering in place. The nymphs hatch, eat roots and grow until their alarm clock goes off and they go outside to mate.
Many reptiles go dormant during cold weather. Snakes and lizards are cold-blooded (ectothermic) and cannot regulate their own body temperature, so their only option is to escape to an insulated place that is warmer than the outside air. They are not exactly hibernating either, but they stay in their burrows where they are safe from the cold. Fish and insects may also hibernate.
Our closest relatives, mammals, include true hibernators, as well as others that do a partial hibernation. Bears, squirrels, bats and even some lemurs annually bulk up and then bed down in various levels of dormancy.
Female polar bears enter their hibernacula pregnant, give birth to their multiple cubs, and nurture them until spring when they all come out already strong and ready to survive in the perilous arctic environment.
Groundhog Day is Feb. 2, a time when groundhogs are beginning to come out of hibernation. The saying is that if the groundhog emerges and sees its shadow, it will turn around and go back to bed for another six weeks of winter; if it does not see its shadow, then spring is just around the corner.
Unfortunately, the groundhog has not proven very reliable as a predictor, getting it right only about 50% of the time, roughly the same as if you flipped a coin.
Hibernation can last anywhere from a few days to several months depending on the species, temperature and food cycle. It is a natural process that provides the body with a deep sleep, a stressless existence and a safe haven for a time. Species emerge rested, motivated and hungry.
When Rip Van Winkle woke up, he had no idea of the changes that had happened since he drank that ale up in the Catskills. We have the opposite problem: too much information, 24 hours a day. It is a constant source of stress, contrary to a natural winter dormancy.
Many of us have no choice but to brave the harsh environment as essential workers or face the rigors at home of helping our “cubs” with algebra (having long ago forgotten everything we ever knew about math). But perhaps the rest of us should mimic the groundhog.
We came out on Thanksgiving Day, bulked up, saw our shadow, and now we should go back into our hibernacula, turn off the news and concentrate on things that are important to us until spring, when we can emerge rested, motivated and hungry for normal!
Kathryn Hunter is from McMinn County and holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
