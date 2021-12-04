EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the final part of a series recounting the backstories and process of getting the Ocoee River ready for the Atlanta Olympic Games and the Olympic whitewater races. The first part of this ran in the Sept. 10 edition of The DPA and the second installment was featured in the Oct. 1 edition. The third part appeared in the Oct. 21 edition.
Paul Wright, the National Forest architect who oversaw construction of the Ocoee Whitewater Center, reminded me that people tend to view the Olympics at the Ocoee River through the lens of their experience.
Some remember the weeks they volunteered at the main event. Others look further back because they worked for years to make it happen. For the final part in this series, I’ll look back at the Ocoee Olympics through the lens of my experience while working for the Tennessee Overhill Heritage Association (TOHA).
The excitement TOHA felt after learning the Ocoee River would host the 1996 Olympic whitewater races was quickly replaced by worries over how TOHA could maximize the opportunity an Olympic event presented to the Overhill region.
For example, TOHA needed an effective marketing strategy but did not have adequate funds for advertising. I will always be grateful to former Tennessee Sen. Gene Elsea and former Tennessee Rep. Bob McKee for securing an earmark of $75,000 to ensure TOHA could take advantage of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to promote our area.
Understanding that community preparation would be important, TOHA hired an international protocol specialist to train area businesses and non-profits. We created a pamphlet titled “Doing Business with International Visitors.”
Ingrid Buehler, publisher for the “Polk County News,” edited the publication and took charge of mailing it directly to thousands of businesses in McMinn, Monroe and Polk counties.
Media coverage proved to be easier than I imagined. For the initial Olympic Media Day in Atlanta, we recruited Jeff Wells, park manager for Fort Loudoun State Historic Area, to go with me to Atlanta.
Dressed in 18th century British soldier regalia, Jeff proved to be a popular attraction. We met tons of media representatives that day and they all went home with TOHA’s freshly made media kits.
TOHA also escorted the Atlanta Olympic Broadcast folks through the area. They rafted rivers, explored outdoor recreation areas and visited small towns. TOHA board member Sandy Brewer enlisted her uncle, Ed Ingram, to provide them with guided horseback rides through the forest. They gushed about Ed for days.
TOHA was acutely aware of Appalachian stereotypes and concerned over how our region’s culture might be presented at the event. For that reason, TOHA lobbied to produce the Ocoee Cultural Olympiad.
It meant additional costs for the state agency in charge of the event, but they paid for stages, sound equipment, tents, etc. It meant additional costs for TOHA too, but our state arts and tourism agencies, along with the Cherokee National Forest provided critical support.
In 1994, TOHA received a National Endowment for the Arts grant that allowed us to add folklorist Brent Cantrell to our staff for three years. In addition to Brent’s knowledge of folklife, he is an experienced festival developer.
He came to TOHA after working five years for the Historical Museum of Southern Florida. There, Brent managed a huge festival that netted about $250,000 a year. We knew he was capable of producing a program for the Ocoee Olympics.
Brent spent much of 1994 and 1995 conducting fieldwork to identify traditional artists in our area for an artists’ directory. That experience helped him select outstanding artists for the Ocoee Cultural Olympiad. Roby Cogswell, then director of Folklife for the Tennessee Arts Commission, along with other folklore buddies of Brent’s, showed up to help run the event.
A snafu occurred when the large cloths I ordered for demonstrators’ tables did not arrive. Thankfully, TOHA Board Member Nancy Dender leaped into overdrive. She dispatched Raymond Roach to Birmingham to pick up fabric, then fired up her sewing machine to make 21 cloths in record time.
Brent and I still laugh about one incident from that time that illustrates how rural communities can be unfairly categorized. The Atlanta Committee sent a guy to the Ocoee in the final days of Olympic preparation. We heard he had managed the “The Taste of Chicago,” so we referred to him as “Mr. Taste.”
“Mr. Taste” contacted Brent to express his concerns about country folk and festivals and such. “Mr. Taste” was worried that TOHA’s cultural program might be like “some little country fair.”
Brent responded, “Welll — I used to run a large festival in Miami and tried to convince people that it was a country fair, but we’ll do our best to not embarrass you.” I’m pretty sure “Mr. Taste” did not notice he had been smacked down by a Fulbright Scholar with a PhD and an Appalachian accent.
As Brent predicted, we did not embarrass “Mr. Taste.” Or anybody else. The artists at the Ocoee Cultural Olympiad were outstanding and the program was successful.
Brent and I recently reminisced about those artists and noted how many have passed away. At some point, I’ll write a “Sense of Place” piece about them.
I believe the Ocoee Olympics brought lasting benefits to our region. The Ocoee Whitewater Center is one striking example. But I worry over missed opportunities.
Whitewater competition needs to return to the Ocoee Whitewater Center. The building and grounds would make a perfect venue for conservation education. Maybe it’s time to reflect on the Ocoee Olympic spirit and consider how to build on that legacy.
We owe it to the visionaries who dreamed big and brought the world to Polk County.
Linda Caldwell is the former executive director of the Tennessee Overhill Heritage Association. She has served on numerous regional, state, and national boards for organizations that focus on history, preservation, community arts, and rural economic development. She can be reached at lindacaldwell1942@gmail.com
