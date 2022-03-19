Spring begins tomorrow, March 20. The daffodils have been gorgeous, and the other wonderful plants are on the verge of erupting. As usual, I was searching for a column topic, and I just happened to be listening to an old Buddy Holly tape, and couldn’t remember the name of his band. Voila! Column problem solved.
We haven’t done a trivia effort in a good while, so what better way to kick off a new season than with some musical tidbits that will stretch our minds. This one is for the true buffs who can remember every lyric to some oldies but goodies. If you are under the age of 55, you might want to go watch a basketball game instead of spending the five or six minutes (or maybe longer) trying to figure out these answers.
This matching contest will stress even some intense students of the old bands. Some of these groups are still around after six decades. Place the lead singer with his/her band’s name. Though many singers were with different bands over their lifetime, I’m asking for the most popular band they were with. I shall admit upfront that I only knew six of these — and I thought I was pretty good at this music stuff. The answers and scoring system will appear at the end of the column, so please don’t peek. Good luck and have fun.
Band
1) Faith No More; 2) Metallica; 3) Alice in Chains; 4) Kiss; 5) Judas Priest; 6) Genesis; 7) The Who; 8) The Pretenders; 9) Guns N’ Roses: 10) U2; 11) Big Brother and the Holding Co.; 12) The Kinks; 13) Led Zeppelin; 14) The Animals; 15) Nirvana; 16) Pearl Jam; 17) Yardbirds; 18) Creedence Clearwater Revival; 19) The Crickets; 20) Aerosmith; 21) Queen; 22) Rolling Stones; 23) The Doors; 24) Van Halen; 25) Black Sabbath; 26) Deep Purple; 27) Cheap Trick
Singer
A) Robin Zander: B) Axl Rose; C) Robert Plant; D) Ian Gillan; E) Janis Joplin; F) Eric Burdon; G) Jim Morrison; H) Gene Simmons; I) Rob Halford; J) Ozzy Osbourne; K) Mick Jagger; L) David Lee Roth; M) Roger Daltrey; N) Kurt Cobain; O) Steve Tyler; P) Buddy Holly; Q) James Hetfield; R) Peter Gabriel; S) Bono; T) John Fogerty; U) Eddie Vedder; V) Freddie Mercury; W) Rod Stewart; X) Keith Relf; Y) Layne Staley; Z) Mike Patton; AA) Chrissie Hynde.
The scoring system I use is fairly simple. If you scored less than 10 correct, you need to attend the Pink Floyd school of remedial musical artists — a six-month term culminating in a three-page exam that will guarantee a passing grade next time. For 11-18 correct, you will obtain a certificate showing you are only mildly proficient in the musical arts (sort of a learner’s permit of musicology.)
If you had 19-22 correct, you will be given free tickets to a Beach Boys concert in San Francisco, with a two-night stay at a Holiday Inn.
If you are fortunate enough to score greater than 22, you will be given one free album per week for one year by your favorite artist. I hope you all have enjoyed this test of your knowledge. I’d like to think that with a few more YouTube listens, we all could join the ranks of the big leagues.
For now though, I think I’ll just call up my buddy, Joe Littleton, and see if there’s any chance he would let me sing “House of the Rising Sun” again in his next production of British Invasion Two.
Answers: 1) Z; 2) Q; 3) Y; 4) H; 5) I; 6) R; 7) M; 8) AA; 9) B; 10) S; 11) E; 12) W; 13) C; 14) F; 15) N; 16) U; 17) X; 18) T; 19) P; 20) O; 21) V; 22) K; 23) G; 24) L; 25) J; 26) D; 27) A
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
Log In
