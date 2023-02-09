Don’t worry, I’m not asking you. I’m asking myself.
I believe I have two primary motivations, one positive in nature, the other negative. Before I reveal those, allow me to briefly beat around the bush by outlining my short history as a writer, hence the bonsai bush.
Mostly I’ve written for school, all the way from Mrs. Greer’s Creative Writing class in junior high, to next to none in high school (even though I went to an “outstanding” high school), and then on to college, more often than not as an English major, where I ground out critical essays about our reading assignments. None of these efforts were heartfelt.
I have written a few love notes in my time, however, the responses to those never suggested the presence of literary genius. Perhaps those efforts were too heartfelt, discretion being the better part of ardor. At UT, Dr. Robert Drake’s Creative Writing courses elicited a more sincere output, although his evaluation of what I thought was my best-written story was far from inspirational.
“The writing here is quite good,” Dr. Drake scrawled across my title page, “but I have no idea what your story is about.”
When I first got clean, I wrote 108 pages of a novella that would have been about 110 pages had I finished it, which I didn’t because … well, I don’t really know. Then I began submitting short stories to small literary magazines, a project bearing no fruit and resulting in an enormous and unbecoming resentment against possessors of a certain graduate degree held by many, if not all, editors of small literary magazines. Then, this opportunity, writing for The DPA, unexpectedly arose.
The negative motivation for my writing is guilt arising from my love of reading, a practice I engage in at least two hours a day. I love watching UT basketball, but I don’t think I would enjoy it if the game had never been an important part of my life. If I hadn’t already put it up for grabs, I might sell my soul to go back to Atlanta and play once again all those pick-up games on the courts along Boulevard. Of course I can’t. Same to a lesser degree with baseball. But I can still write. So, am I going to sit on the literary equivalent of a sagging couch stained by fumbled soft drinks and greasy potato chips and just watch? No, I’m not. Just for today, I’m not, although most of my life I have.
The books and stories I treasure most are the ones that have made me feel less alone. Most obviously, the ones in which I see my own struggles depicted vividly by someone wiser or at least a little less befuddled by them. Equally befuddled works, too. Less apparently, I treasure those that have revealed lives distant from my own in time and circumstance yet having common grounds I would never have imagined.
In writing these columns, I have thought more about audience than I have previously. As I plodded toward the ever-receding finish line of my novella, I realized I was writing only for myself, with no thought of publication or of sharing it with anyone. I toiled in a blissful bubble of pure creativity, a state of being I doubt I’ll ever resurrect. And yes, I’ve tried. The novella lies in a cluttered corner of my apartment, stacked out of sequence and blocked by a bookcase.
I told a friend once I think the great majority of these stories are geared toward readers my own age. He said that’s a good thing because that’s the only age group that ever reads them. I know of one exception — a friend of a friend who reads every edition of The DPA from cover to cover and who is 20 years younger than l. Although I do buy every copy of The DPA, I can’t say I match his achievement. He is farther from death’s doorstep, you see, and doesn’t have to spend any time putting his affairs in order. I have another friend, also much younger, who works at Mayfield doing more or less the same job Lester and I did 50 years ago. After all, although the details, the suits and trappings, of our existences change, the essence of being human is eternal.
“Either every human life is sacred, or none of them are,” Annie Dillard wrote.
Although I certainly hope I have given my readers a few good laughs and some occasional solace, I guess I am still writing, as I did with the novella, primarily for myself. Every time I do this, I carve my thoughts into a sort of stone, more solid than the sum of my racing and unrecorded perceptions. For a few hours every week, I am entirely absorbed in a small space in front of a computer in the E.G. Fisher Public Library, grappling with the way I see the world. Choosing a topic is the most painful part by far. Sometimes I sit and sit and sit and there is nothing. That’s when I remember the kind words I’ve heard from readers. I can’t go on. I’ll go on.
In Shakespeare’s day, uneducated and impoverished souls, clutching the least valuable coinage of the realm, trudged to the theatre and paid their pittance to sit below the stage, sometimes under it. Just hearing had to be enough and must have been, for they kept coming. Now we don’t write letters as we once did. Instead, we post sanitized versions of our vacations on Facebook. An algorithm is “a process or set of rules to be followed in calculations.” There is nothing complicated about them. We have come a long way from home.
