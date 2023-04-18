Summer is quickly approaching. The warmer temperatures and bluer skies can mean more time outdoors, space for relaxation, and a positive mood boost from the sunshine. But what do the summer months have in store for families?
A 2021 survey conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Groupon revealed that 70% of parents are stressed about the summer months. The majority would be okay with sending children back to school after a one-week break. Out of the 2,000 parents polled, 84% said they struggled to balance work, childcare, and occupying their children when out of school.
“Parents said they’d rather run late for a meeting, stand in line at the DMV, file their taxes, get yelled at by their boss or talk to their in-laws on the phone for an hour than plan their kids’ summer break,” added Brian Fields, Groupon’s Chief Revenue Officer, and Lead Researcher.
In contrast, another survey completed in 2021 by OnePoll in conjunction with Crayola revealed 55% of parents feel they’re missing out on the fun of parenting due to other obligations. Similarly, 78% of parents wish they had more time to spend with their kids, while 82% feel their children are simply growing up too quickly.
How are the kids feeling about their parents’ involvement? This same survey asked parents if their children complained about how much time they spend or did not spend together. Turns out, 82% of the parents polled have had their child complain about not spending enough quality time together as a family, with 25% hearing these types of complaints often.
These two studies reveal the frustrating balance parents feel between adult life’s logistical and tactical responsibilities and the joy-filled bonding experiences they long to create with their children.
“It’s not surprising that a crucial element in the special moments families remember most is the quality of the time spent together - when they can immerse themselves in the moment, have meaningful interactions … without distraction,” said Victoria Loranzo, a mother of three children and Vice President of Crayola.
Loranzo’s quote highlights a pivotal point for families across all walks of life. Whether you find yourself juggling a 40-hour work week and childcare over the next few months, or you’re a stay-at-home parent with lots of time with your child during the day, there’s one common ingredient to make the most of summer: Intentionality.
No matter how much time you have to focus on your family and your relationships this summer, here are three ways you can make the most of this season:
1. Prepare your brain to focus. Decide on a time of day or an hour or two when you will place all of your attention on your family. It may be a 30-minute conversation after dinner or a walk around the block before bath time. Set aside time each day to focus on connecting with the ones you love the most.
2. Limit distractions. Put your phone away and turn off your smartwatch. Keep items like laptops and tablets out of sight. Avoid running errands or doing chores during your allotted time to focus on your family.
3. Choose connection over observation. When deciding what to do or where to go, choose activities and environments conducive to interaction and connection. Instead of taking your kid to a playground and watching them play, jump in on the fun by swinging with them or bringing a ball to kick back and forth.
These three tactics can enhance your relationship with your child and your family during the busy summer months (and beyond). For a detailed list of conversation starters and activities to increase your connection with your family, go to FirstThings.org/summer and sign up for the 30-Day Family Challenge.
