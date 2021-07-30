Some of life’s greatest adventures come when we least expect them.
Largely on a whim, I signed my daughter up for the local soap box race. It seemed like a good thing for the two of us to do together.
We were assigned a car that was sponsored and purchased by the YMCA over 20 years ago. Our local race was held in conjunction with the Athens MooFest, a longtime local festival celebrating the town’s heritage as the home of the world-famous Mayfield Dairy. The festival was, to a great extent, one of the first large gatherings to be held in the wake of the wake of the COVID pandemic.
After a year of being tucked away like expired foodstuffs in the back of a pantry, people were anxious to get out and be together. The atmosphere of the festival was electric, the picture of why living in a small town is a great thing.
One could easily write a book about all the great things that happened that day, but the takeaway for our family was the Soap Box Derby. My daughter won a heat and then another. We thought we’d be done and out of there by noon, free to explore the rest of the festival and load up on unhealthy vendor food, but the mid-afternoon found her still in the competition.
Eventually, the day ended with the realization that our family’s Florida vacation had morphed into a trip to Akron, Ohio for the Soap Box Derby National Championships.
The Soap Box Derby is an old tradition. Very old. The sport has been around since 1934 and it hasn’t changed that much since then.
Kids help construct and/or prepare a car that they’ll eventually race in local competitions. They learn about engineering and mathematical concepts in the process. The winners go to the national race in Ohio every year.
The cars are, obviously, unpowered. They rely on nothing but gravity to propel them down a hill, so basic physics and rudimentary technology play a huge role in determining which car crosses the finish line first. It’s also a family sport.
That was one of the things that I noticed most during the local races. A child may be driving the car, but dads are responsible for loading the cars onto the trailers, changing wheels and acting as a general crew chief/heavy lifter.
Moms, grandparents, neighbors and cousins were usually set up in groups near the finish line to cheer on their racers.
We arrived in Akron on a Monday night. Two separate days that week were dedicated to “pit time.” I quickly learned just how seriously many families take the sport.
Large tents were set up with dedicated work stations for dozens of different cars to be worked on at once. As I moseyed in to the area with not so much as a Swiss Army knife, I came across hordes of fellow fathers outfitted with gear worthy of a NASCAR crew chief.
It was apparent to all present that I was hopelessly out of my element. Fortunately for Team Couch, we weren’t there alone. The local race that we initially participated in is hosted by the City of Athens Parks and Recreation Department.
The director, Austin Fesmire, has been involved in Soap Box racing longer than some of us have been alive. Thanks to a cooperative effort between the City of Athens and numerous sponsors, Austin and the parks department don’t just send the local winners off to Ohio. They go with them to shepherd the Athenian representatives through the competition and promote our town on the world stage.
Despite my hopeless technical ineptness, our car was soon tuned to perfection. Like the Jamaican team’s bobsled in Cool Runnings, Tom Cruise’s race car in the final scene of Days of Thunder, or any other decent underdog race story, we were soon in possession of an old car prepared to take on anything the modern world had to throw at us.
My daughter was representing Athens in the “Stock Division.” The next class up is called “Super Stock.” The cars are slightly larger, slightly heavier and more rounded.
Our Athens “teammate” from the Super Stock Division was Zeke Hembree. Zeke is 15 and previously represented Athens in the Stock Division at the national championships several years ago. Zeke is also representative of many of the sport’s best qualities.
Zeke, you see, is paralyzed from the waist down. That might make many sports for this teenager a non-starter, but not soap box. Zeke spends much of his life on wheels and still manages to get around better than most of the rest of us.
He can feel the road and innately interpret the physics of transportation in a way that would be foreign to many of us. More importantly, he possesses a tremendous attitude about life in general. His brash refusal to be limited and cheery outlook on life made him an obvious social favorite at the event and a darling of the media.
When Zeke wasn’t racing or working on his car, he served as a sort of unofficial ambassador for the sport as a whole. I suspect that somewhere out there, various kids with assorted challenges probably decided to take a run at the sport themselves after seeing him in action.
The race in Akron is an international event that usually draws participants from all over the world. While that was limited by the worldwide specter of COVID this year, there were still hundreds of participants and family members from all over the US in attendance.
One night of the week was dedicated to exchanging cards, buttons and other tradable items with the other participants. Beyond just being exciting for the variously aged participants, it added a representative nature to the event. The items we gave out and the clothes our racers wore made it clear they were there as representatives of “our town.”
That nature of the trip was further accentuated throughout the week. Our cars prominently displayed “Athens, TN” on the side. During the races, all the folks from Tennessee cheered for one another.
This, to me, was one of the most exciting aspects of the trip. In a town like Athens, there are always a great deal of people who can boast several generations of headstones in the local cemetery. They refer to people I know in a way I can’t understand when they call them by their maiden name, because that’s how they grew up referring to them.
They can relate the history of what kind of a store a certain building has been throughout the years. I didn’t grow up in Athens, or even in a small town. It’s not my hometown by birth.
Rather, it’s a place I found when I was looking for a hometown. My wife and I moved away from a larger city shortly after our wedding, searching for a place we could call “home” and raise a family. At the time, I thought that I was just looking for somewhere safe from the violence and heartbreak I saw every day at work in Tallahassee, but we were obviously looking for something more.
We lived in two great towns out west before we found Athens. While there were great people there, nothing felt like “home” until we settled here. Though I’m new to the experience, there’s a great sense of pride when I get to say “I’m from Athens” when asked on a work trip or other traveling event.
Though I wish I’d been able to do that growing up, I’m thrilled that my daughter had the opportunity because of the soap box race.
If for no other reason than that, the jaunt to Akron, Ohio with our Athens Soap Box racing cars was well worth the drive. I’m grateful for the enormous amount of work that the Athens Parks and Recreation Department, all the various sponsors and the countless other people that work behind the scenes to make this event happen.
It’s a great experience for the kids who participate every year. More importantly, though, soap box races and small towns are a natural fit for one another.
I look forward to those of us in Athens getting to see many, many more.
Cliff Couch is a father, husband, Marine Corps veteran and proud Athenian. The views herein are his own. You can follow him on his blog www.lifeofalawman.com or on Twitter @CliftonDCouch
