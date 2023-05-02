As I surveyed the shelves of new books at the library this morning, one cover stopped my gaze. On it was a young woman and a dog perched atop a vintage Volkswagen van. Behind them is a lake. Behind the lake is a long ridgeline. The woman’s eyes are focused on something far away. The cover promises movement, flight, discovery. Before I even glance at the blurbs and the author’s bio, I know her journey will not be one measured in miles.
Although I know my seeing this book on this day is nothing but a coincidence, it feels like more. I’ve learned in the rooms that feelings aren’t facts. I’ve learned to follow my heart not my head. Or is it the other way around? I’ve learned I don’t know much of anything.
The book is “Between Two Kingdoms,” by Suleika Jaouad, who was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of 22. She spent four years fighting for her life. She was declared cured. Then she and Oscar, a mixed-breed terrier, traveled 15,000 miles across America in one hundred days. That’s all I know about the author and her book and her life. I haven’t read a word of it, yet I’m confident I’ll like it; maybe more than just like it; maybe find some solace in it. Already its cover has shaped the way I’m seeing this day and these words.
We are most entranced by movement when we’re stopped. Right now I’m stopped. The trick, I think, is not to take the blind curve all the way to stuck. If you stay in one place forever, I’ve heard, the entire universe will pass by. And the eyes in your head will see the world spinning round.
Maybe, in my case, tethered is more accurate than stopped. Before, untethered, there was an epoch in my life when the Hiwassee River was my own blood and heart. Then the kayak pitched me into the murky shallows one day at dusk. I remember wondering what, if I drowned, would happen to my final consciousness. Would anyone ever know? Gas prices went up about that time, and I couldn’t afford another kayak, not with my personal debt ceiling. The river ran dry for me, becoming only a sight on the side of a highway.
For some time, I did a lot of hiking in the Cherokee National Forest. I learned the lay of the Benton MacKaye Trail from the Ocoee north to Highway 68, just below Buck Bald. The hills are much easier to negotiate when you’ve climbed them repeatedly. There are no mysteries remaining among the switchbacks. You know just where you are and how far you have to go. My kayaking was all done on a smooth river never far from the road, the houses, the cows. The trail was more of a true adventure. I had a face-off with a wild boar. I could have stumbled on stones and broken my ankle. Hypothermia doesn’t require temperatures below freezing. Once in a light cover of snow, I wandered off a trail I thought I knew by heart. Gas prices continued to rise, so I gave it up. If I couldn’t be out there three times a week, I didn’t want to be out there at all.
When I was in active addiction, I incurred a mountain of debt. For nine years, I merely kept it at bay. I lived for the moment, for the day. Procrastination was my daily bread. You can’t take it with you, they are always saying. Finally, the truck was paid off, giving me hope of emerging from debt and having more disposable income to boot. Then the engine blew, and I didn’t have the truck, enough money for the repairs, or the “extra” money. I’ll have to save, something I’ve never done. That will have to be my adventure for a while, my voyage into the unknown. Still, I have a guaranteed income for life (Social Security), health insurance, a clean well-lighted place to live in, and no food insecurity. So I don’t think of myself as poor, only, as I said in the beginning of this, stopped. Captain D’s has become my western horizon.
I haven’t gone very far in the book. I mainly read fiction. There’s not much truth in non-fiction. I’ll get back to it, though. Right now, the author has just been diagnosed. Four years of treatment awaits her. Then she’ll go out and circumnavigate the United States. As best as I’m able, I’ll go with her. I’ll let you know what happens. Stopped but not stuck.
In Sunday school, we’re reading “Jesus and the Disinherited,” the book I mentioned last week. The author, Howard Thurman, speaks of the disinherited as having their backs against the wall. Our class was asked whether we had ever had our backs against the wall. Several of us shared isolated incidents.
I thought of saying, “If you’re over 60 (many of us were), your back’s against the wall.”
I decided not to say it, though. In part because I’m way over 60 and I don’t feel that way. Until I got clean, I never thought I’d live very long. When I was young, my heroes were busy dying young — Janis, Jimi, the Kennedys, MLK. An early death seemed romantic.
If you climb the hiking trail in the Regional Park, you’ll emerge into grassy fields and see farther than you would have ever thought when you started. A hill doesn’t have to be all that high to seem like a mountain. You can live a long time and still be a fool.
