When our niece Susannah was about 10 years old, she appeared in a school talent show playing her violin. As the lights came up, she sat poised on a chair, ready to play, and by her side sat Oliver, her enormous German Shepherd. He was so tall, and she so petite, that their heads were at the same level. As she performed her piece, whenever she played two strings together, Oliver howled in perfect pitch. Susannah did not change the key to adjust to his vocalization; Oliver was able to match the key she was playing in. The audience loved it.
Oliver was probably relying on some ancient instinct to howl along with other dogs in his pack. Wolves are known for howling together at night; less commonly known is that, although the “song” sounds discordant when the wolves are close together, if they are scattered apart, their howling becomes harmonious. They use their howling to communicate across long distances, sort of like yodeling in humans. But there is also an irresistible urge to howl together as a group.
Wolves are not the only animals known for “singing.” Birds and frogs are famous musicians, and often if one starts to sing, they all sing. Mice sing, but it is so high pitched that humans cannot hear it. Various kinds of whales sing underwater: Beluga, killer and humpback to name a few. The beluga is known as “the canary of the sea” because of its complicated music. National Geographic offered a 1966 recording of humpback whales singing. It remains the highest selling nature sound recording ever, and the popularity of the humpbacks’ songs helped bring attention to their endangered status. Today, after environmental campaigns to save them, humpbacks are relatively common and occur all over the world, a nod to our human sympathy for musical fauna.
If you are a fan of “Pitch Perfect” or “Glee,” then you might also be a fan of the bottlenose dolphin. The male dolphins form acapella “Glee Clubs” that sing together for years.
My first week of college, I was singing lustily in the shower, as one does, when I heard an unexpected sound: Applause. Peeking out, I saw several housemates, from both ends of the hall, who had heard me and wanted to find out the identity of the collegiate nightingale. I invited them to sing along, but they all declined, preferring to laugh than sing. Their loss! Bathroom tiles make for great acoustics!
My point is that singing is natural. Many species do it both for communication and for pleasure. I come from a singing family, as does my husband, so any occasion from birthdays to road trips to holidays to washing dishes together is an excuse, as if one were needed, to sing. Feeling happy? We sing. Feeling lonely? We sing. Wanting to make a moment more memorable? We sing, of course we do.
Scientifically, singing is known to be therapeutic in many ways. It is not much of an exaggeration to say someone is “singing their heart out.” Singing has been found to relieve stress, lift up the spirit and help in dealing with grief. Singing in a group brings a feeling of well-being and community. Physically, the breathing required for singing improves lung function, increases autoimmune responses and may even reduce snoring! For trained singers who learn to breathe deeply from not only lungs but also their diaphragm, the benefits of singing are considerably higher.
Learning lyrics improves the memory. Favorite songs from our past will trigger feelings and memories long forgotten. In Alzheimer’s patients, music is one of the last memories to be lost: A person may not recognize their loved ones, but they may still have a lingering remembrance of a song when they hear it. The benefits of singing are proven whether or not a person is trained or even on-key. The mechanics and the emotions are the same for all of us. (And let me just say here that anyone who has ever told a child not to sing because they are off-key: Shame on you! Singing is not just for performance! Singing is good for your soul and everyone should feel free to sing without criticism!)
Singing by yourself is a wonderful feeling. You can choose any song you like, and put as much emotion into it as you want. You can sing opera or rock and roll or gospel and nobody can tell you to be quiet.
But singing with friends or even strangers is uniquely satisfying. Recently, I was in Rome with some friends, walking down a narrow alley. Suddenly behind us, we heard a group start singing “Do, a Deer …”. A few of my friends joined in, then I did and we all ended with a crescendo, “That will bring us back to DO!” It was a spontaneous flashmob. We all laughed and went on our different ways, never to meet again. But for about 30 seconds, we bonded through song.
Several years ago, again in Rome, I was in the right place at the right time when Simon and Garfunkel gave an open-air, free performance. Over 600,000 people lined the street in front of the stage. Luckily there were large video screens set up, because S&G were the size of bugs from the curb I was sitting on. When they started singing, “Homeward Bound,” “The Sounds of Silence,” “The Boxer,” 600,000 people sang along. We were from different countries and different generations, but there we all were, singing together, forming a community with at least this one thing in common. It was an experience that I will never forget.
Knowing the power of music to unite people, I have a suggestion. Instead of starting any official gathering with a prayer or the Pledge of Allegiance, maybe we should all sing “This Land is Your Land” or “Song of Peace.” Starting out with a feeling of togetherness might be the therapy we’re all looking for right now. And who knows, it might improve your snoring!
Kathryn Hunter studied forestry at the University of Idaho and Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries. She is the author of “Random Thoughts for a Friday Morning: A Collection of Contemporary Essays.”
