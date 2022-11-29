That night, after my uncle had counted out my wages, I sidled smoothly to Marilyn's desk. I told her I could get us free rides the next evening, the carnival's last. I hoped my tone suggested I didn't care much whether she said yes or no, a strategy designed to protect my ego at the expense of making her feel important.
"l don't …" she began, then, thinking better of it, continued, "Oh, well, why not? It's the last night."
Marilyn seemed to share my belief that our first date was likely to be inconsequential. Already we had found common ground.
We started at the Tilt-A-Whirl, the most sedate of the spinning rides. Barney made a big fuss over what a great waterboy I was, the best he'd ever known.
Marilyn was pleased to hear that and told Barney, "I'm not surprised. He's such a nice boy."
Our difference in age seemed suddenly stretched to the limit.
"A nice boy."
That sounded like something my grandmother would say.
The Tilt-A-Whirl was tame. Even l, one who wondered why people paid to get dizzy, found it no more disorienting than a neighborhood game of Crack-the-Whip.
"What's next?" Marilyn demanded of Barney, who told us the Twister was a step up, RPM-wise.
Sensing a trend, I suggested we go to the booth with a boa constrictor inside. On the outside was a depiction of a boa crushing the life out of a fellow wearing a safari hat. His eyes bulged. A group wearing similar hats surrounded the poor man, making no effort to assist him. Their eyes bulged, too, but not as much as the man with the boas.
"They say the snake inside is the one that did it," I implored.
Marilyn was having none of that. She grabbed my hand and dragged me to the aforementioned Twister. There the attendant took Marilyn's hand and guided her to the Twister car, which differed from the Tilt-A-Whirl's by having two oval cages in each car, allowing the rider to increase the vertigo-inducing action by pushing pedals on the floor of each cage. Of course I never touched the pedals, but Marilyn pumped them furiously throughout the ride, spinning wildly in the cage, head over heels over and over and over. When the cars finally ground to a stop, the operator pushed my cage from the top, putting me topsy-turvy, as a token of his appreciation of my work as a waterboy, I suppose.
Once out of the car, I leaned against the ticket booth as if that were an option and not a necessity. I proposed we go see the wrestling bear next. The bear, muzzled and de-clawed, was a gentle giant, but the legend was that one of the local football heroes had punched it in the nose, and the bear, muzzled and de-clawed remember, sought its revenge by clutching him and then attempting to lie down upon him. Only the rapid intervention of the bear's handlers prevented the squashing of the offensive lineman. Marilyn had no more interest in the wrestling bear than she had in the gigantic boa constrictor, probably because the possibility of achieving extreme vertigo was minimal.
Marilyn and I took one more ride. I don't remember the name of it. It was worse than the Twister.
When it was done, Marilyn graciously allowed me to lean against her as she guided me back to the office. I think she patted my poor head two or three times. I sat down on the steps outside, and Marilyn returned to work, but not before suggesting I might like the rides better when I was older. And with that, the carnival was over.
The next day, riding with my mom, we passed the carnival grounds just as four 18-wheelers pulled out. It didn't seem possible that all those rides and workers and animals and delusions could fit into so small a space. As we passed them, I looked into the cabs, thinking Marilyn might be perched in the passenger seat of one of them. She wasn't.
A friend of mine told me there was no way the boa constrictor at the carnival could have been the one that squeezed the guy in the safari hat. They would have killed it right then and there. Someone else who'd actually gone in the booth said you couldn't tell whether the snake in there was dead or alive. So anything is possible, I thought. Even me and Marilyn together one day. When I was older. That was an intense time for me, that summer of carrying water around. I don't know what I learned from it. There weren't any villains in the story. No one to blame. If there has to be a hero, it was Barney, who did the next right thing. I hope he had a good life, but you can't work at a carnival forever. It's like anything else. I wonder, if I were somehow transported without memory into the brain and body of that waterboy, would I even know he was me?
