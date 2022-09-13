On Nov. 8, voters will return to the polls to elect our next governor, congressman, and state legislators. In addition to these important decisions, they will have another key vote to cast on four constitutional amendments, including Amendment 1, which would enshrine right-to-work in our state constitution.
Right-to-work has been a Tennessee tradition for 75 years. But it’s now under attack by politicians in D.C. like President Biden, who have called for banning our right-to-work law and those in 26 other states. These federal politicians believe that Tennessee workers should be forced to pay union dues even if they don’t want to be a member of a union. This flies in the face of what we believe in Tennessee, where we cherish the freedom of association, including the choice to join a union and pay dues or decide not to do so.
Those who oppose Amendment 1 might tell you that it’s anti-union. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. By placing right-to-work in the state constitution, we will be doing nothing to change how unions can organize. In fact, right-to-work protects union members’ decision to join a union as much as it does non-union workers’ decision to keep their hard-earned pay. Right-to-work is truly neutral on unions. But what it’s not neutral on is strong economic growth.
Right-to-work is critical to our state’s strong economy. When I talk to companies relocating here, they cite our lack of an income tax and our right-to-work protections as the key reasons for picking Tennessee. That is not too surprising. Just look at the economies of income tax-free and right-to-work states like Tennessee and Florida versus states that tax income and have forced unionization like California and New York.
Not only is Tennessee’s economy stronger thanks to right-to-work, pay for non-union employees is outpacing pay for union workers. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a government agency that tracks American workers’ pay, non-union wages rose by 5.8% between July 2021 and June 2022, two whole percentage points higher than union wages.
This shows that right-to-work is not only good for recruiting companies into our state but is good for existing Tennessee workers, too. We need to ensure that we remain a right-to-work state so that our economy remains strong and so that Tennesseans have access to good, high-paying jobs.
When you vote this November, be sure not to skip the constitutional amendments. They will be on the ballot right under your choice for governor. And as you consider how to vote on Amendment 1, stop and think about whether you want Tennessee to maintain its strong economy and traditional values for future generations, or whether you want us to go the way of struggling states like Illinois. You have a choice to make, and I hope you will join me in voting “Yes on 1” this fall.
Rep. Dan Howell represents the 22nd District in the Tennessee House of Representatives, and is the Yes on 1 chairman for Bradley, Meigs, and Polk counties. Learn more about Amendment 1 at TNRight2Work.com
