To the editor,
We should never allow people who are NOT legal citizens to vote in ANY of our elections, be it city, county, state or federal.
Any politician or citizen who pushes for this should have their voting rights removed and they should never be allowed to run for any office (city, county, state or federal) and if they are currently holding an office, they should be removed.
All elections that have allowed this should be recalled and a new monitored election redone.
New York City is the first major city to allow voting rights to non-citizens (maybe for their next election we should take busloads of conservatives there to vote).
Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, and Florida have adopted rules that would preempt any attempts to pass laws like the one in NYC.
The Georgia Secretary of State stated that “We should have a Constitutional Amendment that only America’s legal citizens can vote in our elections.”
Tennessee needs to follow their guidelines.
You need a valid ID to see an R-rated movie, buy cigarettes, work a job, adopt a pet, rent a hotel room, drive a car, to obtain a prescription, and vote in most union elections. But thanks to a coordinated effort by the Democratic Party and foreign organizations, illegal immigrants in most states, especially blue states where Democrats make and enforce laws, have voted (Look at the presidential election in 2020. How else could Biden get approximately 16 million more votes that Obama got?).
I have traveled in seven countries (Canada, England, Scotland, Holland, Italy, Austria and the Czech Republic) and had to have a valid passport to enter each country. I had to present my passport to rent a hotel room — they kept it and returned it when I checked out. Why do we not demand passports from everyone entering our country? I am very sure that in any of the countries that I have visited I would never have been allowed to vote in their elections.
Currently seven states allow non-citizens to vote in local and state elections: Maryland, California, Illinois, Vermont, District of Columbia, New York, and Massachusetts.
So far, efforts to expand non-citizen voting doesn’t apply to national elections for president or congress, nor to state offices like governor or state legislator. However, Democrats are pushing to open these elections. We the legal citizens of the United States of America need to make sure that this never happens.
Ann Abbott
Etowah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.