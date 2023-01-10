Regular readers might assume being a water boy at the carnival was the best job I ever had. However, there was one job I liked even better.
My father's employer, Tennessee Eastman of Kingsport, offered a summer job program for the sons and daughters of their workers. In the early seventies, the population of Kingsport was 33,000, and Eastman employed 15,000. The company, as you shall see, was a world unto itself.
The intent of the summer program wasn't limited to providing spending money for scholars. As we learned in the orientation session, Eastman hoped we would come to understand that the drudgery of factory work was not for us, and that we would return to Kingsport one day, brandishing framed diplomas earned in such fields as accounting, marketing, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, and chemical engineering. The further assumption was that we would pursue our ambitions within the company and be productive employees until we realized that the drudgery of accounting, marketing, and all species of engineering was not for us either.
One summer, the summer of 1974 if I remember correctly, I was one of three collegians assigned to the company's fire department. My comrades were Jennifer Salyer, who, like me, lived on the 1400 block of Warpath Drive, and Rex Arnold, who lived somewhere in the far reaches of Sullivan County and did not even attend the city schools. One of Rex's relatives had been killed in an industrial accident at the plant, and his bitterness toward our benevolent employer spawned a constant commentary on the futility of all human endeavor.
As we walked from the human resources building to the fire hall, Jennifer and I imagined ourselves climbing lengthy ladders while expertly wielding fire hoses and saving one life after another neither fearing for our own safety nor expecting profuse expressions of gratitude from those we rescued. Rex, on the other hand, envisioned himself pointing his hose in the wrong direction, thus allowing the entire factory to be incinerated albeit without the loss of a single life. Rex's animosity was focused on the corporate headquarters in Rochester, N.Y., not upon those who worked in Kingsport.
Finally arriving at the fire hall after meandering through the anonymous streets of the factory, we found the fire chief on a bench outside the pump room filing his nails. After a quick handshake, Chief Powell outlined our job description, quickly putting to rest any fantasies of heroic rescues. Our job was to check fire hoses for leaks. Sounded simple enough and simple it was, however, we were to test every fire hose in the entire factory during the span of our three months of employment.
The hoses were in the stairwells of every building, one per floor. Testing them involved stretching the empty hoses into a serpentine pattern up and down the stairs, then twisting the wheel releasing the rushing water into the hoses. At least 95% of the time, the hoses held, Jennifer shut off the valve, and I released the water into the stairwells. Rex blocked the doors so no unwitting laborers stumbled into the downpour. When there was a leak, the hoses whipped around like enraged anacondas. Rex's specialty was securing the nozzle as quickly as possible so that no damage was done to the infrastructure or its inhabitants. One might think this a haphazard and dangerous procedure, but we were young, those times were better than these, and no harm was done to anyone.
After a week or so, Rex pointed out that we were testing twice as many feet of hose as Chief Powell had expected. Having no direct supervision, our choice was to complete our job in mid-July and face an uncertain future, or to spend approximately four hours a day not testing fire hose. By unanimous vote, we chose the latter, silencing our consciences by convincing ourselves we were twice as efficient as our predecessors.
Throughout July and into mid-August, we hung around in the break rooms listening to the philosophies of the working class. In the Research and Development building, we saw John Ownby's father dressed like a scientist and looking out the window. We saw my father hunched over a stack of lined paper in Accounting, yanking his tie from its chokehold around his neck, in unison with every other accountant in the room. It was the night-shift machine operators whom we admired most. They were soldiers in a mysterious conflict, one waged beneath ominously leaking pipes and along grinding and greasy conveyor belts, thick safety glasses hiding their eyes, rough gloves concealing their calloused palms.
We spent hours exploring the rooftops, alone and unseen, telling stories, constructing dreams, until we finally ran out of hose. On our last day, I remember being high above that industrial universe, watching the Holston River winding into the suburbs, and thinking only we three knew every inch of brick and steel and steam, every ounce of blood beneath us, having been engaged in its protection.
Back on Earth in the fire hall, we were expected to paint fire hydrants for the remainder of the summer. Rex quit on the first day, I quit on the second or third, and I learned decades later, when I encountered her at a teachers' conference, that Jennifer resigned at the end of the week. I never saw or heard from Rex again. I imagine him tilling his own soil along the Holston, far away from the productions of those dark mills.
