The Tennessee House of Representatives recently passed a bill to hold back third grade students based on the results of one literacy test. After an outcry from parents, the Tennessee Senate voted to revise the bill. I’m not sure how well the revised version will work, but it appears to be better than the original.
The timing is curious. Children who are currently in the third grade faced unusual challenges during their first two years of school. Their first grade was shortened due to COVID. Their second grade brought additional disruptions caused by COVID. I cannot imagine why Tennessee legislators thought this year was a good time to make a policy aimed at third graders.
I don’t know why some third graders in Tennessee are not reading on grade level. What is considered grade level? Is the test appropriate for a third grader? There is so much political interference in public education, and so little input from experienced teachers, that it’s hard for this old country girl to wade through it all. I learned to read by “sight” in Pauline Williams’ first grade class at Narrows Elementary School in Giles County, Va.
My love for reading intensified in the fourth grade thanks to a substitute teacher. We would cheer when we learned Ms. Ison was coming to replace our regular teacher for a few days. She wore straight wool skirts and pumps and sat in a chair with her legs crossed while she read aloud. For most of the day.
We would rest our heads on our desks — mesmerized by the stories she read. I believe that experience taught me to love stories. I also got the message that I had to read to discover them. That would not be allowed today. Too enjoyable.
Narrows Elementary School introduced phonics when I was in the fifth grade. Each of us received a new Junior Webster’s Dictionary as part of the program. Our teacher, Ms. Reba Spangler, taught us to use the dictionary to sound out words with phonics. She would yell out a word and we all raced to see who was first to locate it in the dictionary. The winner had the honor of sounding out the word and reading the definition. Thank goodness no bureaucrat handed Ms. Spangler a pacing guide.
Rest period was important when I was in primary school. After lunch, we laid our heads down while soothing music was piped into our room. My second-grade teacher actually gave me an “Unsatisfactory” grade for rest period on my grade card.
After seeing it, my father wondered out loud how on earth a person could fail rest period. Mercifully, nobody threw a pill down my throat to make me sit still all day.
The summer before our eldest child entered first grade at Narrows Elementary, her assigned teacher, Miss Louise Thompson, showed up at our house unannounced. I was not surprised because it was widely known that she visited the home of every student the summer before they entered her class. Always unannounced.
I asked Miss Thompson to suggest something I should do to help Ann prepare for first grade.
She crisply said, “Please don’t do anything. That way, I won’t have to undo it. Just read to her.”
She went on to say, and these were her exact words, “Ann will read and she will read well if she has a lick of sense.”
That was it.
I know that public education was not perfect when I was growing up. Before 1961, the United States did not educate children with disabilities. If a child had cognitive or emotional disabilities, deafness, blindness or needed speech therapy, parents had to educate their children at home or pay for private education.
There were other injustices as well. Our schools were segregated by race. Black children in Giles County, Va., rode a bus up Brushy Mountain Road all the way to Christiansburg to attend class. It had to have been close to one hour each way over a God-awful curvy road.
Changes in school policy were necessary then, but I am not convinced that all the recent changes have been helpful. Children are too rushed today. Whoever came up with pacing guides should be flogged with a copy of “Dick and Jane” in front of the Etowah Depot on the Fourth of July. I believe there is too much money made selling educational products to decision makers who are quick to latch onto the newest shiny object. Maybe we need a test to determine who should be allowed to buy those products.
Some Tennessee politicians are genuinely interested in education. Unfortunately, there are far too many who score political points by demonizing public schools, distracting the public with non-issues, and tinkering with curriculums they don’t understand. The level of politics inserted into education today is shameful. We now have school board candidates running on national party platforms. Public education back in my day might not have been perfect, but we enjoyed recess, rest periods, story hours, and less interference from politicians. And, we went to the moon.
