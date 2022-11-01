I'm passionate about Free Hill, once known as Free Town.
If you ask, “Why do you care so much about people you didn’t even know and aren’t related to?”, there’s this.
What happened to Free Hill could easily have happened to the small all-black community I came from in Mississippi. I can only imagine the trauma I would have endured had urban renewal razed my tiny black village. It was a haven; a place of belonging, strength, protection, and reassurance that I relied on to be there when needed whenever the outside world sought to crush my spirit!
Free Hill was much the same. My village survived; the Free Hill village did not. I implore this community, black and white, to support the fight for the remaining residents of Free Hill to procure a marker that properly commemorates the existence and destruction of Free Hill. It is Athens’ history.
Please visit the audio-visual "Free Hill" exhibit on display at the Arts Center now through Dec. 12. This exhibit, curated by Xandr Brown of the Center for Rural Strategies, gives the smallest of glimpses into the 120-year history of Free Hill.
The journey of uncovering the history of Free Hill began with the Arts Center’s production of "The Conversations of Black Folk" series that aired on YouTube in February 2022.
There is so much more to discover about this once-flourishing community established almost 30 years before the end of slavery.
