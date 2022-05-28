In 1995, scientists in Denmark discovered a new phylum.
If you remember your biology class (Kingdom-Phylum-Class-Order-Family-Genus-Species), all living things fit into 35 phyla. So, to discover a new phylum, called Cycliophora, was incredible. And this was a particularly interesting phylum. For one thing, it lives exclusively on lobster lips. Who knew lobsters had lips? The other thing that I remember was that the Cycliophora go through several extreme transformations during their lives, and in their “adolescence,” they become nothing more than a bundle of nerves with reproductive organs … typical teenager, right? Seriously, we all laugh about how goofy we were, what stupid mistakes we made, how we were lucky to survive, etc., but the fact is, being a teenager is tough. Weird changes in your body and strange emotions in your heart begin as early as 10 years old. But your brain doesn’t catch up for a decade. Raging hormones paired with lack of impulse control: No wonder we made so many bad decisions.
Intelligence is often confused with maturity, but they are two distinct parts of the brain. Assuming intelligent adolescents are also perfectly capable of controlling impulses and resisting peer pressure is a mistake that we often make, and sometimes this can be fatal. Intelligence is judged by someone’s ability to learn, follow instructions, recognize patterns, be creative, solve problems and draw conclusions. Emotional maturity is guided by the prefrontal cortex of the brain, which is one of the last sections of the brain to develop. The prefrontal cortex deals with impulse control, ability to pay attention, risk management, decision-making, and complex planning. The prefrontal cortex is not fully developed until around 25 years old. Back in the early 1970s, the law was changed so that 18-year-olds could vote. The reasoning was that if 19-year-olds were old enough to be drafted and go to war, they were also old enough to be adults. The law gave adult responsibilities and decisions to adolescent brains. As an 18-year-old at the time, I thought it was a great idea. Now I have come to believe that the reason young men and women make such effective soldiers is because they still harbor illusions of immortality and low fear of risks, so they can go charging into terrible situations with confidence. I have noticed the same thing with humanitarian aid workers who go into war zones: If they started doing this kind of work as young adults, they retain something of their belief in immortality which allows them to function even in the most dangerous places. Part of the immortality mindset means that an adolescent can rationalize some obviously irrational thoughts. I remember thinking, “I’m gonna laugh at my parents when I die from a broken heart and they feel guilty.” Intellectually I knew if I was dead I would be dead, but in my imagination, I would be able to look down and enjoy their discomfort. I never really bought into the gone-for-good reality. I was immortal. I can imagine a teen thinking of how much they would enjoy their fame if they caused a major news event, even if the expected result was their own death. It’s a lack of prefrontal cortex. School shootings like the one in Texas this week have become all too common. Politician’s prayers and subsequent lack of action to stop the next attack have become all too common. The National Rifle Association’s callous response calling for more guns has become all too common. I am sick of it.
The shooters at schools have some predictable characteristics: They are mostly male, average age 18 and have access to high power weapons. School shootings are just the tip of the iceberg. Add suicides and accidents caused by playing around with guns and you get a grim statistic: Death by firearms is responsible for 21% of child and adolescent deaths every year in the USA. Many others are injured by guns.
As I was researching this article, two unrelated documents showed some closely-related data. One pro-gun site stated that the friendliest state for responsible gun owners (meaning the state with fewest gun regulations) is Alaska, and the unfriendliest state is New Jersey. A different site tracking child/teen suicides (about 2,000 per year using all methods) found that the state with the highest per capita teen suicides was Alaska, while New Jersey was the lowest. It might just be coincidence.
What all of these firearm murders, suicides and accidents have in common is access to firearms and ammunition. In a recent survey, only 46% of gun owners claimed to have all their guns safely stored whenever they were not being used. That’s 54% who didn’t. That means a lot of guns are available.
Adolescence lasts a long time: More than half the lifetime at that age. There are so many physical, emotional, social and cognitive changes going on, it is normal to be confused and overcome from time to time. Adults cheering kids up saying, “Don’t worry you’ll grow out of it and then it really gets bad (ha ha)” doesn’t help. Here’s what might help: Right now, today, lock up all your firearms (even the ones that you think you’ve hidden so well the kids don’t know about; even the ones that officially belong to your kids) and keep the key. Be curious about how your kids are spending their time and money. Check into their social media accounts. Keep in touch with other parents. Have difficult conversations. Listen if they are afraid of someone. Get therapy if needed. Support gun safety measures. Write your politicians.
Cycliophora adolescents don’t have any parents hanging around. They are out there negotiating lobster lips on their own. But they also do not have access to any weaponry that could hurt themselves or others. Humans, blessed with superior brains and mobility, have a lot of ways to do harm. But we can also make the conscious choice to prioritize kids over guns. Let’s do it now, before we find ourselves with a tragedy involving OUR kids with OUR guns.
Kathryn Hunter studied forestry at the University of Idaho and Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries. She is the author of “Random Thoughts for a Friday Morning: A Collection of Contemporary Essays.”
